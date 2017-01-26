Deconstructing the Dish: Chestnut Soup at Six Tables

To see the full story and Chef/ Owner Jonathan Fyhrie’s tips, subscribe to Boca Magazine and check out the February 2017 issue.

Chestnut Soup

created by Chef/ Owner of Six Tables a Restaurant (STaR) Jonathan Fyhrie

Makes eight 8-ounce bowls

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon EVOO (extra virgin olive oil)

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced carrot

2 large fresh garlic cloves, peeled/minced

1 cup Madeira wine

4 cups peeled and oven roasted chestnuts, rough chopped

4 cups vegetable broth

1 quart water

1/2 cup coconut cream

Pinch white pepper

Maldon sea salt to taste

To cook:

Melt margarine over medium heat. Add vegetables and pinch of salt, and sauté until softened and cooked down for about 8 to 10 minutes. Add minced garlic and sauté a couple minutes, or until fragrant. Add Madeira wine to vegetable sauté mix, bring to a boil. Cook until most of liquid has evaporated.

Add all chestnuts and sauté for few minutes. Add all vegetable broth, stir everything together, and partially cover pot.

Simmer soup for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until the carrots are very soft.

Ladle the soup to a blender, and carefully blend the mixture in batches. Pour mixture through sieve into stock pot and stir in white pepper and coconut cream. Taste for seasoning, and add salt if it needs it. When serving, drizzle several drops of coconut cream on top, and drag knife through them to swirl cream, also add a little bit of white truffle oil.

Recipe property of Six Tables a Restaurant (STaR)