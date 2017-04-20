* Video coming soon. This dish comes from our May/June 2017 issue. For more content like this, subscribe to the magazine.

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie

Recipe by Farmer’s Table

Lentil stew mixture

makes 4-6 servings

1 cup dry lentils

1 tablespoon herb oil

1/4 cup celery, carrots and onions combined

1/4 cup corn off the cob

1/2 cup sweet potatoes, diced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Annie’s Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup roasted mushrooms, chopped

4 cups vegetable stock

1/4 cup sherry wine

1/4 cup port wine

1 tablespoon fine herbs (chervil, chives, tarragon and parsley)

1 tablespoon garlic Earth Balance buttery spread

– In a medium pot add 8 cups water, 2 tablespoons salt and 1 cup dry lentils. Cook on medium heat until tender. Strain and put off to side.

-In medium pot, sauté celery, carrots, onions, mushrooms and corn with garlic butter and herb oil until semi tender.

-Once semi tender, deglaze pot with both port and sherry wine.

-Let reduce by half and add vegetable stock, sweet potatoes, Annie’s Worcestershire sauce, dijon and lentils and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes until sweet potatoes are soft.

-Once sweet potatoes and fine herbs are soft pull off stove and let rest to set up. Salt and pepper to taste.

-When you add the lentils, the simmering process will release some of the starch contained within. Some of the lentils will break which will also help give it more of a stew like consistency.

Herb oil

2 cups 80/20 blended organic oil 1/4 cup chopped garlic

1 tablespoon rosemary, thyme, sage and oregano

-Add all ingredients in blender and puree. Store in refrigerator and use for whatever occasion. Great on meat, poultry and pork.

Mashed potatoes

for 4-6 shepherd’s pie servings

2 pounds Yukon Gold Potatoes

1/2 cup Earth Balance Buttery Spread

1/2 cup almond milk

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon white pepper

-In a medium pot add 5 quarts water and Yukon gold potatoes. Season water with salt.

-Simmer on medium heat until potatoes are soft. Make sure not to boil. Once soft, strain off water and place in mixing bowl. Add almond milk and Earth Balance and whip with whisk or electric mixer on low.

-Place lentil stew mixture in a cassoulet dish. Top with potato mixture and add Daiya provolone style cheese and bake in oven at 350 until cheese is melted.

-If both the stew and the mashed potatoes were stored in the refrigerator and are cold, the stew will take 20 minutes or more to heat up. Also, the Daiya cheese should be added toward the end so it doesn’t burn.