Cocktail Time: The Del Boca Vista by Florida Kush

DEL BOCA VISTA

2 ounces Florida Kush

3/4 ounce South Beach Syrup Co. Organic Agave Nectar

3 slices cucumber

3 watermelon chunks (or substitute watermelon puree)

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake well and strain over ice. Garnish with cucumber skin, lime wedge and watermelon chunks.