Cocktail Time: The Del Boca Vista by Florida Kush
To read more about Florida Kush, see our July/August 2017 issue.
DEL BOCA VISTA
- 2 ounces Florida Kush
- 3/4 ounce South Beach Syrup Co. Organic Agave Nectar
- 3 slices cucumber
- 3 watermelon chunks (or substitute watermelon puree)
- 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake well and strain over ice. Garnish with cucumber skin, lime wedge and watermelon chunks.
