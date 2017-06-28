Cocktail Time: The Del Boca Vista by Florida Kush

DEL BOCA VISTA

  • 2 ounces Florida Kush
  • 3/4 ounce South Beach Syrup Co. Organic Agave Nectar
  • 3 slices cucumber
  • 3 watermelon chunks (or substitute watermelon puree)
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake well and strain over ice. Garnish with cucumber skin, lime wedge and watermelon chunks.

