Delray Beach Fashion Week; New Events and Fashion for All

It’s that time of year again — Delray Beach Fashion Week! DBFW is one of our favorite weeks of the year because it gives us the opportunity to connect with all of the great fashion and beauty businesses in Delray Beach.

That being said, these opportunities aren’t just limited to the fashion and lifestyle businesses of the world. YOU can all come, too! Here is what you need to know about what is going on this year:

New Events

We’ll be celebrating the spectacular fashion, local designers, art and beauty at the 4th annual Delray Beach Fashion Week created by the Downtown Development Authority and downtown merchants. Local designs and diverse fashions will take center stage at the fashion runway events, designer showcase, fashion luncheon, “Stiletto Race,” and — for the first time — boutique pop-up shopping event.

Delray on the Runway

A highlight of Delray Beach Fashion Week is “Delray on the Runway.” The January 26 event at Il Bacio invites guests to dress for a “white party,” and includes a runway show, reception and silent auction. One of our favorite designers, Amanda Perna, will be a host, and your LLScene girls will be styled by Amanda herself!

Events will take place throughout downtown Delray Beach and many are free to the public. Tickets for the Delray Beach Designer Show, Fashion Luncheon and runway seats at the fashion shows can be purchased at each event.

2017 Delray Beach Fashion Week Highlights

Events details will be updated on DelrayFashionWeek.com Wednesday, Jan. 25

Wednesday, Jan. 25

“An Evening Downtown”

6 p.m. – Art Invitational: Downtown Artists/Gallery Showcase

7 p.m. – Entertainment and “Hair and Evening Wear” Runway Show

On Atlantic Avenue in front of The Colony Hotel, 525 E. Atlantic Ave. Free event with $25 ticketed runway seating.

Thursday, Jan. 26

“Delray on the Runway”

7 p.m. – Fashion show featuring the Downtown Delray Beach designers, a reception and silent auction. Guest host – Amanda Perna of Project Runway. Guests invited to dress in white.

Il Bacio, 29 SE 2nd Ave. Tickets: $40.

Friday, Jan. 27

“Tropical Paradise”

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – “Tropical Paradise” Resort Wear Fashion Show and Luncheon

Che!!! Restaurant, 900 E. Atlantic Ave. Tickets: $35

“Stiletto Race”

6 p.m. – Hosted by Vince Canning Shoes.

SE 4th Ave. & Atlantic Ave. Register: delraystilettorace.com. $25 advance, $35 at event

Saturday, Jan. 28

“Swim & Surf”

7 p.m. – Swim & Surf Finale Runway Fashion Show; Guest host Suzanne Boyd, WPEC News12; entertainment by Spider Cherry.

Old School Square Park, NE 2nd Ave. Free event with $25 ticketed runway seating.

Sunday, Jan. 29

“Fashion Week Boutique Pop Up Shopping”

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Fashion Week Boutique Pop Up Shopping event for customers to see and purchase items shown during Delray Beach Fashion Week.

The Fieldhouse at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave. Free!

For more on fashion visit our Fashion & Wellness page and subscribe to the magazine for the latest trends and news.