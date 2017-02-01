Delray Beach Medical Center Awarded for Excellence

Healthgrades awarded the local hospital for its excellence.

Delray Beach-based Delray Beach Medical Center announced January 17 that it is among the top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation for clinical outcomes, or the results of its care.

Healthgrades, an online resource that provides consumers with information about hospitals and doctors, awarded Delray Beach Medical Center 2017 Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence.

That puts Delray Medical Center in the top 5 percent, or 258 hospitals, of more than 4,500 U.S. hospitals. And Delray Medical Center is one of only four hospitals to have secured the top spot for 15 consecutive years, according to a Delray Medical Center press release.

“Since the inception of the award 15 years ago, Delray Medical Center has been recognized each year due to the tremendous efforts of our employees and our medical staff,” says Mark Bryan, hospital CEO, in a Delray the press release.

The award translates to these results for local patients. Patients treated at hospitals receiving the distinction from 2013 through 2015 were an average 26.2 percent less likely to die (based on 19 procedures and conditions), than if those patients had been treated in hospitals that did not achieve the honor. More than 160,000 lives could have been saved during the same period if all other hospitals performed at the same level.

“For example, patients treated at a hospital that achieved the Distinguished Hospital for Clinical Excellence Award had, on average, a 25 percent lower risk of dying from a stroke than if treated at a hospital that did not achieve this distinction,” according to the release.

For more on health and wellness, visit our Fashion & Wellness page, and subscribe to the magazine for the best coverage of Boca and Delray.