Delray Names New Chamber Board

At yesterday’s Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce installation of new board members, new board chairman Kathy Bellestriere (above) announced the new executive committee: Bill Branning (also a new board member), Jesse Flowers, Kelli Freeman, Sarah Martin, Christina Morrison, Noreen Payne, Rob Posillico and Suzanne Spencer.

The remainder of this year’s board is Mark Bryan, Dan Casttrillon, James Chard, Lee Cohen, Sarah Crane, Mark Denkler, Evelyn Dobson, Sophia Eccleston, Casey Flaherty, Charlene Jones, Roger Kirk, Connor Lynch, Jeffrey Lynne, Jeff Perlman, Scott Porten, David Schmidt, Barbara Stark and Rob Steele.

Congratulations to the new board members and keep up the good work to the veterans!  And a special nod to Chamber CEO Karen Granger who continues to breathe new life into Delray’s business community.

marie

