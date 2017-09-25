Dolphins Tread Water Against Woeful Jets Amid National Anthem Debate

written by Ian Hest

It was a beautiful, diving touchdown catch from Devante Parker as time expired in the game.

It was also entirely meaningless.

The 20-7 loss to rival New York Jets, one of the worst teams in the NFL, left the Miami Dolphins feckless and frustrated, casting a cloud over what last week was a promising start to the season.

Just how bad was it? Here’s the entire chronological list of Dolphins drives throughout the game: Punt, Punt, Punt, Punt, Punt, Punt, Punt, Interception (thrown by the Punter), Turnover on Downs, Turnover on Downs, Interception, Touchdown. Game over.

That level of futility put Miami in jeopardy of being shut out for the first time since 2013. Only the Parker dive at the end avoided that.

A 69-yard touchdown from Josh McCown to Robby Anderson was the highlight 30 minutes into the game. Gaining only 49 yards on 24 plays through the first half, Miami was down 10-0 at the break.

But if halftime adjustments were to be hoped for, they surely fell short of the bar, as the Dolphins were dominated in almost every aspect of the game.

Much of the attention around the NFL was given off the field due to previous remarks made by President Trump at a rally in Alabama, in which he called players who didn’t stand for the national anthem “sons of b******.”

Six Dolphins kneeled during the anthem, while the rest of the team, including owner Stephen Ross, locked arms. Several players and coaches wore black t-shirts before the game that read “#ImWithKap,” a reference to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began his protest against police brutality and racial injustice by sitting and kneeling for the anthem last year.

“It just amazes me with everything else that’s going on in the world, especially with the U.S., that’s what you [President Trump] are concerned about?” Dolphins safety Michael Thomas, one of the players who kneeled, said. Thomas did not kneel in the first game. “I’ve got a daughter. She’s going to have to live in this world. I’m going to do whatever I’ve got to do to make sure she can look at her dad and be like ‘You did something. You tried to make a difference.’”

The Dolphins (1-1) next game is in London next Sunday where they will face the New Orleans Saints (1-2). The games is at 9:30 a.m. ET and will air locally on Fox.