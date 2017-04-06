Dress to Impress at Trainerspace This Saturday

Trainerspace, Boca’s newest (sexiest) gym run by military veterans will host an All White Party at its facility in Boca Raton on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be food from Fit Foodz, cocktails and a performance by Adriana Foster and Digital Vibez, a nonprofit that helps children become active and healthy through fitness, dance and technology. A prize will be given to the person who wears the funkiest sneakers to the party, so dress to win. All proceeds raised from the event will benefit Eat Better Live Better, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing, reducing and reversing childhood obesity.

Tickets purchased in advance are $15 and $20 at the door. You can register in advance here.

Trainerspace is a fitness center that focuses on scientifically guided, individualized personal training to help people reach their fitness goals. This space is not just a high-end, luxury gym. Owner Cary Reichbach and director of business development, Logan Skees, an Army vet and a Marines vet, respectively, have a greater mission in mind. They see the gym as a platform to serve others.

They are doing this by forming a foundation, which is in its grassroots phase right now. Its mission is to provide veterans with tools to allow them to help themselves, Reichbach said, particularly helping younger veterans reintegrate back into society after combat. Both Reichbach and Skees believe traditional veteran services like those the Department of Veterans Affairs offer do not address the root of most veterans’ issues. The foundation’s approach is focused on alternative, holistic therapies like acupuncture, sensory deprivation, massage therapy and more to help veterans deal with post traumatic stress.

Reichbach said that vets are perceived as liabilities. They are heavily invested in prior to service in the military, and then when they return home they have very little investment or support.

“What if we take those people and do a 180 and make them into one of the greatest assets in the community?” Reichbach asked.

While the Trainerspace Foundation is in it’s 18-month research and development phase, which will guide its approach to reaching its goal, Skees said that it expects to help 10 to 12 combat veterans during that time. Additionally, the gym wants to give back to the community as much as it can, and Skees said he wants Trainserspace to be known as an ethics driven company.

Also occurring Saturday, April 8 will be the first “Future Warrior Fitness Program,” which exemplifies the staff’s dedication to giving back and military service. Trainerspace partnered with local high schools and Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) programs to bring the aspiring cadets into the gym for an intensive training session. The students will have the opportunity to train with Trainerspace’s military veteran fitness instructors at the facility. “We have to help them [the JROTC students] prepare for reality,” Skees said.

To learn more about Trainerspace, visit trainerspace.com.