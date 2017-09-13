Enjoy a Laugh in Irma’s Aftermath

Oh lordy, do we need a laugh right about now.

Humor may not be the best medicine to combat the devastating effects of Hurricane Irma and its widespread power outages, but the ability to escape the darkness and enjoy a joke or three can certainly help alleviate the stress of this surreal week we’ve all endured.

To that end, Boca Black Box will re-open Thursday with a comedy performance from Al Romero, a standup veteran who was has appeared on HBO and Showtime. Comic and television host Rich Arnovich (pictured above) will perform on Friday. Both shows are free—which is unusual for the Boca Black Box—with a $15 bar purchase requirement to cover basic expenses. The Friday show is being billed as a hurricane party, so arrive with your best storm stories to share, and partake in something cold while you’re at it.

The Boca Black Box has also announced that management will be offering a 10-percent discount on any online purchase made between now and Dec. 31. Just type in the promo code “Irma” to receive this promotion.

And speaking of comedy, while many cultural venues remain powerless, and while a number of touring entertainers have postponed their appearances here, legendary comedian Steven Wright will perform as scheduled Saturday night at Parker Playhouse. Wright is the undisputed master of the deadpan one-liner, a comic whose bite-sized material anticipated the Twitter generation. If you don’t get a joke, all you need to do is wait about 20 seconds for the next one, which might go something like this:

“When I get real real bored I like to drive downtown and get a great parking spot, then sit in my car and count how many people ask me if I’m leaving.”

“I went to a tourist information booth and said ‘Tell me about some people who were here last year.’”

Seriously. You need this.

Boca Black Box is at 8221 W. Glades Road, Boca Raton, and can be reached at 561/483-9036. Parker Playhouse is at 707 N.E. Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, and can be reached at 954/462-0222.