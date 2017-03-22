Enjoy Elegant Dining at the 5th Annual Ultimate Chefs’ Dinner

Normally when you experience fine dining, your meal is dictated by the head chef’s style and preferences. No one’s complaining about fine dining, but the fact remains that your meal is guided by just one executive chef.

But at the Ultimate Chefs’ Dinner at the Yacht and Racquet Club of Boca Raton this Sunday, diners will eat a meal made by four excellent chefs. United Cerebral Palsy of South Florida is hosting the fifth annual event, which will feature a three-course meal paired with wine. The chefs who will collaborate this year are:

Executive Chef Jon Greening, Deck 84

Greening is no newbie to the chefs’ dinner. He cooked for the event last year and will do so again this year, much to our delight. We hope the Caribbean-influenced food he serves at the waterfront Deck 84 makes an appearance in Sunday’s dinner.

Executive Chef Dewey LoSasso, Bill Hansen Luxury Catering

This man served as Donatella Versace’s personal chef. He’s known for entering restaurants and leaving legacies. He has cooked at Miami restaurants like The Forge Restaurant/Wine Bar, Schnebly Winery and Miami Brewing Company, LaTour and Pavilion Grille, among others.

Executive Chef Adrienne Grenier, 3030 Ocean

Genier began her career training under chefs at 3030 Ocean. Now she is the executive chef of the restaurant. In between she travelled to California, worked at incredible restaurants and won the Food Network’s competition “Chopped.” Her focus on sustainable, organic and locally sourced food has elegantly transformed the land and sea menu at 3030 Ocean at the Harbour Beach Marriott.

Executive Chef Lenore Nolan-Ryan, Lenore’s Table

Nolan-Ryan is the proprietor behind the Lenore Nolan-Ryan Cooking School & Catering company in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, as well as the restaurant Lenore’s Table. She is highly regarded in South Florida and serves beautiful, imaginative seasonal fare.

Individual tickets to the dinner are $150, and all proceeds will benefit the UCP of South Florida. There will be live entertainment, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction at the event, which takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2711 North Ocean Blvd., Boca Raton Sunday, March 26. To purchase tickets or learn more, call 954/315-4057 or email davidperez@ucpsouthflorida.org.