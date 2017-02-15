Exciting Disney Park Happenings in 2017

It has been a whirlwind week of travel, Boca moms. Walt Disney World invited me and my family to a very special event, the “2017 Disney Social Media Moms Celebration.” What did we celebrate? 160 bloggers and digital influencers came together to learn about the endless magic happening at Walt Disney World Resort as well as new enhancements to the Disney Wonder, one of four ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. And by learning about it, I mean personally experiencing it as we spent two days at the parks and Disney Springs and four days aboard the Wonder.

I told you it was a whirlwind!

There’s so much to write about (and I will on ModernBocaMom.com in the coming weeks), but these are the two things I am most excited about at the Disney Parks. I had to share…

Rivers of Light at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

There’s a new show after dark at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom, and we saw a sneak preview! Opening Friday, Feb. 17, Rivers of Light is an elaborate theatrical production that takes guests on a breathtaking emotional journey—a visual mix of water, fire, nature and light all choreographed to an original music score.

The new 15-minute show is the latest addition to the lineup of nighttime experiences at Animal Kingdom. Celebrating the majesty of nature and the connection between animals and humans in the world, the performance combines live performers, beautiful floating lanterns, glistening fountains, special effects and authentic animal imagery projected on giant water screens. We even found out that all of the scenes projected are from past Disney Nature films! Rivers of Light will be performed on select nights.

Pandora: The World of Avatar to Open this Spring

Walt Disney World has announced the addition of several new “lands” ranging from Star Wars to Toy Story over the next few years at Hollywood Studios, but the first to open at Animal Kingdom will be Pandora: The World of Avatar on May 27. Pandora will transport guests to a mystical world of bioluminescent rainforests, floating mountains and soaring Banshees. Disney is bringing to life the fantasy world of Pandora, inspired by James Cameron’s epic film AVATAR.

Guests will discover two main adventures in this breathtaking new land. We experienced the final model of Pandora during the 2017 Disney Social Media Moms Celebration. Avatar Flight of Passage will send guests flying above the jungles of Pandora on a Mountain Banshee. Na’vi River Journey is a family-friendly boat ride that sails down a sacred river hidden within a glowing rainforest for an unforgettable encounter with a Na’vi Shaman.

Hungry adventurers can recharge at Satu’li Canteen, the main dining location, or Pongu Pongu, a drink kiosk with a design as eclectic as its expat owner. Shoppers can stock up on Na’vi cultural items, toys, science kits and more at Windtraders.

We are counting down the Disney days!

