What’s New in Fall Makeup? Let Nordstrom Beauty at Town Center School You

Without the changing of the color of the leaves to guide us, South Floridians just have to take the rest of the country’s word for it: Fall is here.

It may not feel like it, and it might not be as fun to drink a pumpkin spice latte in 80-degree weather, but we can still rock all the season trends that came out of New York Fashion Week this month. Only when we cover “fall fashion and beauty trends,” it might be a little different than what you’re used to seeing on the interwebs. That being said, we cater to YOU Boca Raton, and so does Nordstrom Beauty at Town Center mall!

Starting Sept. 24 through Sept. 30, guests who visit the Nordstrom beauty section at Town Center can learn about the hottest runway-inspired beauty looks of the season, receive free samples and get exclusive gifts with purchase.

Each year during New York Fashion Week, Nordstrom beauty experts go backstage to educate themselves on the biggest beauty trends and then share those insider tips with their customers. So basically you’re getting exclusive access to the best beauty trends in the industry without having to book a flight to a fashion capitol. How great is that?

And what did Nordstrom find out in New York? What is on trend in the beauty world this fall?

“Bold Berries,” “Decadent Browns” and “Flawless Skin.”

Bold berries can give you that “look like fall, feel like Florida” look with bold purples, deep reds and warm “mauvey” tones.

Brown is the richest color of the season and a decadent brown lip is one of you will want to be on the lookout for during Nordstrom’s beauty event.

Flawless skin seems like an unattainable goal sometimes, but it doesn’t have to be! Now more than ever, designers at New York Fashion Week are encouraging their makeup artists to channel the “barely there” look. With new beauty collections at Nordstrom you can find makeup that helps you achieve the “no makeup” look. Ironic, we know, but sometimes you gotta fake it till you make it.

Visit the Nordstrom beauty team starting Sept. 24 through Sept. 30 for free samples, exclusive gifts with purchase, and a one-on-one consult with Nordstrom beauty experts, who will share tips and tricks on how you can pull off the newest beauty trends. Did we mention this is all FREE?

Customers can simply RSVP online or ask for special accommodations by calling or stopping by their favorite cosmetics or skincare counter, located within Nordstrom.

All photos provided by Nordstrom.

Want to know what the ladies of LL-Scene are up to on the daily? Visit ll-scene.com.