It’s a Family (Holiday) Tradition!

Pictured above: Neil Patrick Harris at Epcot’s Candlelight Processional. Courtesy of Walt Disney World.

Happy December Boca moms! You’ll have to bear with us ‘parenting bloggers’ this time of year, because our content is ALL holiday ALL the time. It gives new meaning to the phrase “tis the season”—trust me on that. We covered shopping in our last Boca Mom Talk column, so let’s move on to family traditions! I think every family should have at least one or two in their holiday arsenal that they can look forward to each year.

We have a new nephew in our Boca brood this year, so I made sure he was ready to join a few of our longstanding family holiday traditions! These include our annual Boca Raton holiday photoshoot and visiting Santa in the Nordstrom wing at Town Center. We’re also going to try to see if he’ll stay awake for the Boca Raton Holiday Street Parade this year. Fingers crossed!

Other family traditions take place for us a few hours outside of town. For the first time this year, we will be attending ICE! at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando. Through January 7, visitors are invited to journey through more than TWO MILLION pounds of hand-carved ice sculptures and two-story-tall ice slides. Aside from the annual Sugar Sand Park Piles of Smiles event, this is the most snow you’ll ever see in Florida! They even have slides you can tube down! It’s truly amazing.

We also love attending Epcot’s Candlelight Processional (it will be our second time!) as a family. Disney’s Candlelight Processional is a spectacular and wondrous show of pageantry featuring a 50-piece orchestra and mass choir that unites people from around the globe. Celebrity guest stars such as newcomers Kurt Russel, Pat Sajak and Matt Bomer will join returning favorites like Neil Patrick Harris and Whoopi Goldberg as they recount the biblical tale of Christmas interwoven with rich orchestral music and song. It is spectacular! The show takes place at the America Gardens Theatre three times nightly at 5:00 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. through December 30.

We want to hear from you Boca Raton! What are some of your favorite family holiday traditions?

