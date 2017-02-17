Fashion Ideas for the Honda Classic and Where to Get The Looks

Our fashion sense is anything but preppy at LLScene, so when we bought tickets to the Honda Classic for the #SceneBoys, we immediately started to think about what we were going to wear. Should we channel our inner “country club chic” or go the “athleisure” route? We contemplated these two looks a little longer than we should have, but after asking around and doing a little research, we’ve decided it’s best to stick with the “effortless style” look.

What does “effortless style” mean? Well, it’s basically everything you’ve ever wanted in one outfit. It exemplifies an effortless, yet stylish complement to your everyday look. A big misconception about the style at the Honda Classic is that you HAVE to dress up in wedges or something fancy, which couldn’t be farther from the truth. There’s a lot of walking and moving around on grass, so heels and wedges are unnecessary and out of the question. Don’t look like you’re trying too hard ladies. Here are some examples of what we mean.

We hope this post prepares you for one of the biggest social golf tournaments of the year!