honda classic

Fashion Ideas for the Honda Classic and Where to Get The Looks

/0 Comments/in , /by

Our fashion sense is anything but preppy at LLScene, so when we bought tickets to the Honda Classic for the #SceneBoys, we immediately started to think about what we were going to wear. Should we channel our inner “country club chic” or go the “athleisure” route? We contemplated these two looks a little longer than we should have, but after asking around and doing a little research, we’ve decided it’s best to stick with the “effortless style” look.

What does “effortless style” mean? Well, it’s basically everything you’ve ever wanted in one outfit. It exemplifies an effortless, yet stylish complement to your everyday look. A big misconception about the style at the Honda Classic is that you HAVE to dress up in wedges or something fancy, which couldn’t be farther from the truth. There’s a lot of walking and moving around on grass, so heels and wedges are unnecessary and out of the question. Don’t look like you’re trying too hard ladies. Here are some examples of what we mean.

Apricot Lane, Delray Beach

Delray Marketplace, 9169 W Atlantic Ave #120, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Promenade at Coconut Creek, 4419 Lyons Rd #103c, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Apricot Lane3 Apricot Lane Apricot Lane 2

 

Bella Boutique Boca

Boca Center, 5050 Town Center Cir Suite #230, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Bella3 Bella 2

 

Alene Too

Woodfield Plaza, 3013 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434

Alene Too Alene2 Alene4

We hope this post prepares you for one of the biggest social golf tournaments of the year!

 

Lindsey Swing & Lilly Robbins
Lindsey Swing & Lilly Robbins are best friends and founders of LLScene, a fashion and lifestyle blog based in South Florida. Sharing the same enthusiasm for style and lifestyle trends, the ladies of LLScene bring an influential twist to “20-30 somethings” looking for a little more in life. Lindsey is a newlywed with a passion for innovative fashion movements and Florida State football. Lilly is a former Miami Dolphins Cheerleader with a desire to further her philanthropic work and brand lifestyle concepts. Until they’re fortunate enough to have children of their own, Lindsey & Lilly will continue to enjoy being “dog moms” to Bentley & Duke.
You might also like
CoconutRice Easy Coconut Ginger Rice and Quinoa Bowl
jodi_dery4.jpg Face Time with Jodi Dery
delray medical center Delray Beach Medical Center Awarded for Excellence
weezer.jpg The Week Ahead: June 14 to 20
midtown Midtown Moves Into The Election Crosshairs and Other News and Notes
Jardin cocktail classes Craft Cocktail Classes at Jardin; Restaurant Openings
poster_show80.jpg The Week Ahead: June 29 to July 4
10_cornellartmuseum_joanquinn_rupert_jasen_smith.jpg Art Review: "Who is Joan Quinn?"