POWER ON! New FPL Exhibit Sparks Kids’ Imaginations

Electricity just got a lot more exciting courtesy of Power On! a new, interactive experience sponsored by FPL at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS). The FPL Storm Center’s exhibit allows museum visitors to experience electricity in an entirely new way!

Children can role play as a decision maker “directing” FPL power restoration specialists who are working to restore power safely. They can also learn how FPL responds to hurricanes. Where other than South Florida would that be considered a practical learning experience?

FPL’s gift allowed the museum to refurbish the Storm Center area on the first floor. Storm Center visitors can create and touch the vortex of a 10-foot tornado (one of my daughter’s favorite things to do at the museum) or experience gale force winds in the hurricane simulator. Since no parent is going to let their child get anywhere near lightning, visitors can also see and touch a plasma sphere (safely) representing the state of matter that lights up the sky during a thunderstorm.

Visitors can also pretend to be weather reporters by broadcasting a live storm segment in the exhibit’s Weather Studio. For those looking for a little healthy competition, visitors can race against each other to build a sturdy shelter as a hurricane steadily approaches. No pressure! Guests can also record their own personal hurricane stories to share with future visitors.

This exhibit is sure to spark your child’s imagination while teaching them all about real-life storm situations in Florida.

MODS is open seven days a week, 365 days a year; Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Exhibit ticket prices are $16 for adults; $15 for seniors 65+; $13 for active/retired military personnel; $13 for children 2 to 12. Museum of Discovery and Science is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the museum, visitors should call 954/467.6637 or visit their website at www.mods.org.

