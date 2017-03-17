Guess Who’s Looking Forward to Mixology Boca

We are!

Mixology Boca is like an adult playground, where the monkey bars are mezcal and the teeter totter is actually tequila. You’ll approach it with the same wide-eyed wonder as you did with that brand-new playground with three slides when you were a kid.

The second annual Mixology Boca will bring more than 20 local and national top craft spirits brands to Mizner Park Amphitheater on Thursday, March 30, 2017, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at mixologyboca.com/tickets, and you have to be 21 or older to attend.

The ticket price includes all cocktails and food you wish to consume. But be responsible, and call an Uber or make sure you have a DD with you (in case you really love the whiskey from booth 16). Local restaurants and caterers like M.E.A.T Eatery & Taproom, Tanzy Restaurant, The Little Chalet, Potions in Motions Catering and more will provide you with enough delicious bites to make you feel like you’re at the best happy hour ever.

What’s special about Mixology Boca is that, unlike a bar where you can get literally hundreds of different cocktails, at Mixology you can get a select few cocktails but with absolutely amazing local craft spirits. You’ll learn about how they’re made, where they come from, what to pair them with. For those who love the science and technology behind alcohol—and for those who want to learn more about it—Mixology is the best place to be.

Boca Magazine partnered with the Republic National Distributing Company to make this unique event possible. For more information about Mixology Boca, visit mixologyboca.com.

And just to whet your appetite (hehe get it?), watch Republic National Distributing Company mixologist David Ortiz make a Springtime Daisy with ZU Bison Grass Vodka.