Live in the Heart of Boca Raton at Brand New Palmetto Promenade Apartments

One of my chief complaints of living outside a college town is how far everything is from my house. If I want a bite to eat, I have to get in the car and drive. And taking an Uber downtown? If you’re farther than 15 minutes away you’re going to rack up some serious charges on a Friday or Saturday night.

We all love to say that Boca is the perfect place to live, work and play, but wouldn’t it be better to say that Boca is best when you live where you work and play? For me, that would mean living just a short walk away from downtown.

Everything that’s great about Boca Raton—the beaches, the Boca resort and golf club, Mizner Park, the Boca Raton Museum of Art and so much more—is just minutes from the new Palmetto Promenade apartments. The building is right between the beach and downtown on East Palmetto Park Road (just west of the Intracoastal), and you can walk or ride your bike to all the best places in Boca.

How green!

It’s also worth mentioning that the apartment is bookended by Rebel House and Trattoria Romana. That means *goodbye!* valet parking and *hello* to more delicious dinner outings.

Palmetto Promenade offers residents three buildings with 374 apartments and 47 different floor plans—that means almost endless variety to choose from. Because of its location, you can get views of the Boca Raton Golf Club and the Intracoastal from the 7th floor up, depending which direction your apartment is facing, of course. This 10-story building also offers penthouses on its 8th, 9th and 10th floors.

Most townhouses, studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments come with wine fridges, double ovens, massive living room windows, and ample storage space. They’re modern and stylish, with furnished options available.

Luxury amenities like a 24-hour gym and yoga room; a game room sporting a pool and card table; a mini dog park; and quality apartment interiors set Palmetto Promenade apart.

The showstopper feature of this complex is the insane pool area. You can grill on four large gas grills or claim the massive entertaining structure—with a grill, pizza oven and bar table—and show your friends what outdoor dining is really about. The pool is resort-quality. It even has curtained cabanas for privacy.

For those who want to be in the know and BE “the know,” it’s worth taking a tour. You’ll be in the center of it all with just enough distance to escape it if you want.

This post was sponsored by Palmetto Promenade apartments. For more information or to take a tour, visit livelpalmettopromenade.com or call 855/224-6538.