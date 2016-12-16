LLScene Holiday Gift Guide

You didn’t think we would forget our famous holiday gift guide post did you? In all seriousness, we know that we have been lacking on the blogging side of things, but sometimes building an empire requires some prioritizing here and there! Don’t worry, that doesn’t mean the blog is going ANYWHERE.

Okay, enough of that! If you’re a #SceneGirl start making your list, and if you’re a #SceneBoy listen closely! We have something for everyone this season. As one of our most popular posts year after year, we are elated to finally bring you LLScene’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide for the #SceneGirls & #SceneBoys in your life.

Get a Subscription

It’s no secret that subscription boxes make for the perfect gift. While doing research for this gift guide we noticed just how much these companies have stepped up their game since we last reported on this trend. Here are some of our favorites…

FabFitFun VIP Box

Allure Beauty Box

Pop Sugar Must Haves

NewBeauty TestTube

Birchbox

Blow It Out

We all love our blowouts and can promise you that every girl craves a good blow dryer in her life. Why is this the perfect gift? Because this is the gift that she will never buy for herself.

Drybar ‘Buttercup’ Blowdryer

Brush It Out

With every good blow dryer, you need a better round brush. Hands down Ergo Round Brushes are the best in the biz. Peter DeRosa of the Peter DeRosa Salon swears by brush, which means everyone should follow suite.

Over the Knee

If you haven’t embraced fall’s hottest trend yet, now is the time to do it. Over the knee boots can do it all for an outfit.

Sam Edelman Over the Knee Boots

Ivanka Trump Kellyn Over The Knee Mid Heel Boots

Pour La Victoire Serra Over The Knee Wedge Boots

There’s an IV for That…

Another service we can’t live without, IV treatments with IV2You. By now you know the hangover benefits surrounded around IV therapy, but it’s so much more than that! IV2You has an array of treatments that are customized to your needs. Whether you need hydration, energy or have a dreaded hangover, their team of medical professionals will come to your home and take care of it all. With all the holiday parties and cocktails coming your way, this is the perfect early Christmas gift to give.

Plan It!

It wouldn’t be an LLScene gift guide without spotlighting our favorite planners of 2017. By now you know our obsession with planners, so you can trust that these are the best out there.

Me and my Big Ideas Planner

Simplified Planner

Don’t Be Shady

Sunglasses are a great gift, but it’s important to be specific when it comes to communicating with your gift giver. “Reflective lenses” and cat eyes are styles to look out for.

Aviator Flash Lenses

Dior Reflective Sunglasses

Give the Gift of GLOW!

When it comes to properly preparing your beauty regimens over the holidays, a spray tan is a MUST for us #SceneGirls. There’s no one we put our trust in more than Amanda, the founder of Goldie Spray Tan. She sprays us for every life milestone we can possibly think of. There is no one, we repeat NO ONE as good as her. The best part? She will come to your house with a private tent and spray you during your time in the comfort of your own home.

Monogram It!

This is an adorable way to show your family and friends just how much you care. Not to mention the fact that you can pretty much monogram anything these days. Check out our girl NamesByNikki. She has the most adorable ideas!

Light Up Your Life

An obvious #SceneGirl gift is a Illuminated ‘Light Up’ Selfie Phone Case. Who doesn’t need perfect selfie lighting? Don’t be ashamed, we all want one.

This shouldn’t come as a shock to you, since we’re always posting about Boxxle, but yes it will make a great gift as well. You guys, boxed wine actually tastes good, especially if it comes out of a Boxxle. The convenience of Boxxle is a game changing when it comes to refilling that inevitable wine glass.

Apricot Lane

We featured this boutique during our Mother’s Day MOMents post and our message still stands true, LLScene LOVES Apricot Lane. They have the most adorable gift and accessory ideas along with styles that compliment any style. Check out their locations in the Delray Marketplace & Coconut Creek Promenade.

Bar Cart Inspiration

We add to our bar carts at every chance we get. So these items are a must…

Pineapple Cocktail Shaker

Kylie Cosmetics

This gift takes time and dedication. You should know by now that these Kyle Lip Kits, Kyliner Kits & Brush sets are LEGIT. Seriously guys, we’ve never come across better makeup products. The eyeshadow stays on perfectly from the moment you apply it to the moment you take it off. Ever wonder why their empire just keeps getting bigger and better…?When the Kardashians do it, they do it right.

Not Just Any Flowers…

Don de Fleurs have the most beautiful flower arrangements we have ever seen. Even though they’re a little on the pricey side, if you’ve got money to blow on a showstopping gift, this is the one for you.

Flywheel Gift Card

Another boutique fitness studio we pretty much live at. We love everything about Flywheel Sports in Boca Raton. What is Flywheel all about? Flywheel Sports is an indoor stadium cycling studio, which is also home to Flybarre, a total body-sculpting workout. Each Flywheel class is a 45- or 60-minute experience that allows you to burn over 600-800 calories. Lets face it—a spin class is all about the instructors and the music, and the playlists at Flywheel are created from a collection of music carefully directed by an in-house DJ. Our favorite Boca instructors? Adrienne Grunes, Maria Dominguez and Angela Lutin for cycling and Sue, Cara and Lauren for Flybarre!

Core Evolution

What if we told you that we could give you the gift of a perfect body? You have to work your ass off for it, but it works! You already know how we feel about Core Evolution workouts. We have never seen results happen so quickly in such a short period of time, so why not share it with your family and friends this season? They have amazing holiday promotions going on too!

For every $100 gift card you purchase, you can receive a bonus of $25.

$125 Gift Card for $100

$250 Gift Card for $200

$375 Gift Card for $300

$500 Gift Card for $400

Oops! We almost forgot about the #SceneBoys didn’t we? Never. They’re just so hard to buy for sometimes aren’t they? Here are some of our “think outside of the box” gifts for the lucky #SceneBoys in your life.

Keep Him Stylish & Pampered

We came across this lovely company on Instagram and loved everything about it. Believe it or not, #SceneBoys are starting to change up their look a bit. This company has something for every stylish guy.

Tie Breaker Bowties

HIM Handmade Outfitter

Loafers

Buck Mason Sweatpants

Bleu Chanel

The Bearded Guy

Conair for Men I-Stubble Trimmer

Bumble and Bumble Full Potential Shampoo

Chicago Comb

Clinique for Men Facial Cleanser

Make Your Life Easier…

Sick of hearing his shoes bash against the sides of your dryer? Okay, maybe that’s just us, but here are some gifts that will keep on giving…to you!

Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Kit

Power Tools

Let’s Travel…(hint, hint)

Another gift idea you can use to your advantage. Buy him these fabulous travel bags and accessories and he’ll want to plan a vaca!

Cole Haan Pebbled Faux Leather Dopp Kit

Weekender Bag

Carry On Cocktail Kit

Leather Care Travel Kit

Tech Drop Kit

Stocking Stuffers

You know your man by now, so you know that they never want to buy themselves “the little things”. They will little wear “the little things” until they’re ripped and worn to death. Here are some of our favorite stocking stuffers.

Dress Socks

Dollar Shave Club

Emergency Cash Stash

Big Ass Brick of Soap

Titleist Pro V1

For the Techy

Whether it’s your dad, brother or significant other, we all have a techy lover in our life. Here are some of our favorite tech-related gifts!

Bluetooth Headphones

Amazon Echos

Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Docking Station

The Sports Lover

Sports lovers enjoy life all year long and that’s because sports are on all year long. Usually, this irritates you, but use it to your advantage and get him what he really wants this year.

Team Polo

Tickets to a Game

Golf Shorts

Golf Shirt

Golf Shoes

Headcovers