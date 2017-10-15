How to Make a Bloody Good Chocolate Cake With Pastry Chef Kursten Restivo

This recipe comes from our Deconstructing the Dish story in the September/October 2017 issue. For content like this, subscribe to the magazine.

Recipe by Kursten Restivo, head pastry chef of the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa. Photography by Aaron Bristol. Video by David Shuff.

For the chocolate layer cake

1 ½ cups + 3 tbsp cake flour

1 cup + 2 tbsp all purpose flour

3 cups sugar

1 cup + 2 tbsp black cocoa powder

1 tbsp baking soda

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp salt

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

3 Eeggs

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

1 ½ cups hot coffee

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease two 8-inch cake pans and cut out two 8-inch parchment rounds to place on the bottom of each pan. Sift cake flour, all purpose flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt together in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together mayo, eggs and vanilla. Add wet ingredient into dry and whisk until combined; mixture will be thick. Fold in hot coffee just until combined. Separate mix evenly (about 4 cups per cake pan) between two 8 inch cake pans. Bake for about 45 minutes or until cake springs back when touched or toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely.

Strawberry Curd

4 cups strawberry puree, strained

½ cups sugar

2 tbsp cornstarch

3 eggs

2 egg yolks

3 tbsp unsalted butter

Whisk together sugar and cornstarch in a saucepan till lumps are gone, add in strawberry puree, and cook untill the puree/sugar mix comes to a simmer. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs and egg yolks. Add a little of the hot strawberry liquid to the egg mixture then add the egg mixture back into the pot. Cook, stirring constantly until the curd has thickened. Remove from heat, strain over butter and stir until butter is melted and curd is completely combined. Pour into a bowl, cover directly with plastic wrap and let chill in refrigerator until set and completely cool, about 2-3 hours, or overnight. This can be made the day before.

Swiss Meringue Buttercream

8 large egg whites

2 cups sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

3 pinches salt

5 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature and cut into small chunks

Black gel food coloring, as needed

Combine whites, sugar, vanilla and salt in a bowl over a double boiler. Whisk until mixture is hot to the touch (175 degrees F) and the sugar has dissolved completely. Pour mixture into bowl of stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whisk at high speed until mix has cooled completely and a nice shiny, stiff meringue has formed. Add in butter in little pieces at a time and mix until all butter has been incorporated and the mix has come together. The buttercream may separate but if you keep mixing, it will come back together.

White Chocolate Ganache

1/3 cup heavy cream

5 oz white chocolate, chopped

Red gel food coloring, as needed

Brown gel food coloring, as needed

Combine heavy cream and chocolate in microwave safe bowl. Heat in 30 second increments until chocolate has fully melted and the mixture is combined. Add in colors until a nice “blood red” color has been reached. Can be made ahead of time and reheated/melted when ready to use.

Chocolate Spiderweb

Black candy melts, as needed

Grey Chocolate Blood Splatter Shards

White chocolate candy melts, as needed

Black chocolate candy melts, as needed

Red gel food coloring, as needed

Vodka or clear vanilla extract, as needed

Melt white and black candy melts together to create your desired grey color. Once melted, spread onto a piece of parchment paper until it’s nice and thin but still able to hold shape once set. Once it sets, flip it over onto another piece of parchment paper and peel off the original piece so you now have the flat side facing up. Mix the vodka or extract with the red food color to create almost like a paint. Wear gloves (highly recommended) and dip your fingers in the paint. Flick your fingers onto the white chocolate to create “blood splatter.” That’s the fun part! Let dry. Once dry break into random sized shards to be used to decorate the cake.

“Dirt”

Oreo Crumbs, as needed

Cake Assembly