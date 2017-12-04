How to Make the Swankiest Gingerbread House Ever

Executive pastry chef of the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, Franny Monahan, and her team designed this miniature version of the hotel’s 200-square-foot behemoth gingerbread house. Photo by Aaron Bristol.

Gingerbread House Dough

Monahan cautions that while this gingerbread is edible, it’s not the best eating; the recipe is great because it is sturdy. See below for a gingersnap recipe that’s perfect for munching on while you admire your gingerbread house.

8 ounces brown sugar

4 ounces shortening

1 ½ cups honey

½ cup water

5 eggs

2 ½ pounds all purpose flour

¼ ounce ginger

¼ ounce allspice

½ ounce cinnamon

¼ ounce cloves

1 ounce baking soda

Sift together flour, ginger, allspice, cinnamon, cloves, and baking soda. Mix together brown sugar, honey and shortening, then slowly add the water. Add sifted dry ingredients, then add eggs. Roll out the dough to be approximately ¼ inch thick and cut to desired brick sizes. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Gingersnap Cookie

½ cup butter

¼ cup shortening

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 cup dark molasses

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tablespoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons baking soda

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ tsp salt

Cream together shortening, butter and sugar. Add egg and molasses until thoroughly combined. Add half of flour mix (all dry ingredients aside from sugar), and once it is incorporated add the remaining flour mixture. Use 2 ounce scoop to get even cookies. Roll in cinnamon sugar or white sugar, your preference. Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 5 minutes and bake additional two minute intervals until center does not sink when touched.

