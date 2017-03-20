Hurry for Tickets to Slow Food Miami

For the sixth year, the Slow Food Miami’s “Snail of Approval” Tasting Party will feature dozens of Miami’s best chefs, local growers and producers. And their food, of course.

It all happens on March 24, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the fab Eden Roc hotel on Miami Beach. Wines are sponsored by Twenty-One Wine & Spirits, along with brews from MIA Beer Company, Titanic Brewery, J Wakefield Brewing and more. Just looking at the chef names, I can tell you there will be some amazing bites. For example, joining the party will be Sean Brasel from Meat Market Miami, Zak Stern of Zak the Baker, Adrienne Grenier of 3030 Ocean and Giorgio Rapicavoli of Glass and Vine.

Slow Food Miami is a volunteer nonprofit focused on “planting a fresher future for our children” and is the local chapter of Slow Foods USA. There will be live music and a live auction that includes a weekend at the Eden Roc and a dinner for two at Malibu Farms.

Tickets are $85 per person until noon on March 23, after which they cost $100. Buy them online here: http://freshestnightout2017.bpt.me/

