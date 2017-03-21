Inaugural Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Ends Sunday

Are you a film buff? In on the film circle? How about a supporting cast member?

If none of that makes sense, that’s because it doesn’t. Not until you’ve heard about the inaugural Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival happening March 19-26 at Cinemark Palace 20 in Boca Raton, and its multi-tiered VIP tickets.

The festival, organized by the the Levis Jewish Community Center’s Phyllis & Harvey Sandler Center, will play 27 feature films, documentaries and short films from countries around the world. Guest artists, actors, filmmakers and scholars will complement the films with post-screening talks and Q&As.

The festival began Monday, March 13 with a Gala Festival Red Carpet Kickoff event. Creator and Producer Nati Dinnar introduced his documentary “Sabena Hijacking: My Version” to the reception’s attendees at the Wick Theatre. During the Q&A session that followed, Dinnar addressed the differences between hijacking and terror events of today and that of the time of the Sabena plane hijacking in 1972. He talked about what it was like interviewing the hijackers and the reception his neutral film got at its premier in Jerusalem.

So here’s where that film buff stuff comes in. Individual tickets to the films cost $10. But if you’re a “film buff,” go for $136 pass to all 25 film screenings. If you’re in the “film circle,” pay $365 for a pass to all the screenings, assigned seats and access to the hospitality suite. If you want to be part of the “supporting cast,” go all out and purchase the $600 ticket that gets you into all film screenings, assigned seats, access to the hospitality suite, an invitation to the patron appreciation event on April 2, access to select Levis JCC film programs and invites to special film events through November 2017.

The film festival continues until March 26. Tickets are available online at levisjcc.org, but according to the website, tickets are sold out and may be available at the Cinemark Theater festival rush line 10 minutes prior to showtime. And if you miss out, don’t worry. The Sandler Center will play select BRJFF films over the summer. Call 561/558-2520 for more information, or visit bocajff.org.