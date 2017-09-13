After Irma, I’m Ready for a “Not So Scary” Halloween This Year

Mamas, I’ve been scared enough during the month of September to last me a lifetime. Between Hurricane Irma—and well HURRICANE IRMA—I’ve decided there shall be nothing scary about Halloween for my family next month.

I’ve reached my quota.

That’s why we’ll be celebrating a fun and festive G-rated Halloween with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World.

Not-So-Scary is a special after-hours ticketed event guaranteed to make boo-tiful memories for your family. With trick-or-treating throughout Magic Kingdom Park, bewitching fireworks under a pumpkin moon, costumed characters on parade and a wickedly joyous Villain Spelltacular, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party puts your neighborhood block party to shame (sorry!). The party takes place on select evenings through Nov. 1, so you can still go to your favorite local events.

My 4-year-old daughter—and her mummy and daddy—can’t wait to experience Not-So-Scary for the first time. She’ll love the activities, candy, characters, and basically everything Disney. And I’ll love the safety and security of not having to monitor every single piece of candy she puts in her trick-or-treat bag. Halloween dress-up (Disney or otherwise) is encouraged for kids 13 and under, and there are strict rules for the types of costumes kids can wear. So no terrifying clowns or Scream masks, which makes us very happy.

Disney takes safety very seriously, and that peace of mind is a win in my Boca mom book!

As for eerie entertainment during Not-So-Scary evenings, here’s what you can expect:

Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular – Chills, thrills and villains join in a wickedly fun celebration hosted by the Sanderson Sisters, the trio of witch sisters from Disney’s live action film Hocus Pocus. It’s a Halloween party not to be missed in front of Cinderella’s Castle!

Happy HalloWishes – This fireworks spectacle lights up the Not-So-Scary night. Guests are encouraged to sing along with some of the most infamous Disney villains, including Cruella de Vil, Jafar and Oogie Boogie.

Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade – Led by the Headless Horseman, it’s masquerade mania as Disney characters dress up for the occasion and ghostly floats bring the frights and sounds of the season to Main Street, U.S.A. and other Magic Kingdom viewing locations.

Cadaver Dans Barbershop Quartet. Deadpan humor and other antics from this Dapper Dans-style “band” scare up the fun in Frontierland.

We are really looking forward to a Not-So-Scary Halloween this year, but also a tame (hurricane-free) rest of 2017! I hope you and your families are safe and well after the storm and that Boca Raton gets back to normal as soon as possible. #floridastrong

All photos courtesy of Walt Disney World.

Admission for select nights to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party starts at $74 per person ages 10+, $69 ages 3-9. Hours: 7 p.m. – midnight.

