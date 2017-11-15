Josie’s Offers Happy Hour(s) that Deliver

As if Happy Hour could not get better—Try one that starts at 2p.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. That’s what Josie’s is doing starting NOW and I was on hand to give it a whirl the other night. Let me say, first of all, that Josie’s has come a long way since we used to think of it primarily as a pizza place years ago. Last year James Beard Award winner Chef Mark Militello came on board on a consulting basis and that was the beginning of a whole sea change that has continued, even as his tenure ended. Chef Sebastiano Setticasi worked closely with Militello and he has continued with his own spin on Italian with the maestro’s guidance through a menu of old favorites and new ones—all delizioso.

But back to Happy Hour. Or hours. Or whole afternoons. Wines by the glass are $4.50, draft beers are $2 and there is 40 percent off all bottles priced under $60. Josie’s is fully on board the craft cocktails wagon, too, with a whole line-up of specialty cocktails like the Sicilian Sunset and Josie’s Kiss (vodka, blood orange liqueur, basil and blood orange juice.)

The Happy Hour menu is long we are pleased to report—unlike other places with a limited number of offerings. You can get everything from Caesar salad ($4) to eggplant Stefania ($8), prime short rib meatballs ($6, pictured above), chicken wings ($6), truffle fries ($3), penne vodka ($8), just to name a few out of the 15 choices listed. And then there are the 12-inch pizzas, which range from $7 to $12.

Do not get me wrong— I am all for fine dining and wonderful full dinners out. I believe in supporting our robust culinary scene—and the chefs who populate it. But we all need a break now and then and an affordable Happy Hour with great food is simply irresistible, Josie’s has stepped up to the plate (literally) on this one and I know I’ll be back, again and again.

If you go: Josie’s, 1602 S. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, 561/364-9601