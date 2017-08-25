Junior League Announces Fashion Designer, Nominees for 30th Annual WVOY Luncheon

You know that time, right after work but before dinner, when restaurants start lighting candles and the sun gives off that golden light? When you leave work just a little early on a Friday to catch happy hour?

We know you know it, and at this year’s Junior League of Boca Raton Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon, you’ll see looks inspired by those precious hours by designer Jane Siskin and her label Cinq à Sept (5 to 7). Saks Fifth Avenue Boca Raton will join JLBR as the fashion sponsor of the 30th annual luncheon at the Boca Raton Resort & Club to produce a big-city, high-energy runway show. Here’s a bit of Cinq à Sept’s Fall 2017 collection:

Each year the Junior League honors community members and nominates outstanding women who are making a difference as volunteers for their nonprofits at the Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon. This year there are a whopping 42 nominees, all of whom were announced at a kick-off event at Saks at Town Center mall on Wednesday.

The winner of the title will be awarded at this year’s luncheon, which takes place on Oct. 5. Last year’s Woman Volunteer of the Year was Susan Welchel, a member of the Junior League her entire adult life and former two-term mayor of Boca Raton. The JLBR is dedicated to improving the community by training volunteers, taking action and supporting women in the process.

As longtime media sponsors of the WVOY Luncheon, we’ve seen countless women get the recognition they deserve for their community work. Of course, we don’t know who will win this year, and really, they’re all winners.

Like those precious hours between 5 and 7 p.m., you never quite know what’s going to happen at the WVOY luncheon. But you know it’ll be a great time.

To purchase tickets to the Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon, visit jlbr.org/woman-volunteer-of-the-year-2, email [email protected] or call 561/620-2553.