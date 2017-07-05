Modern Boca Mom: Kids’ Must-Have Travel Products Volume 2

Oops, we did it again. We traveled to Maine, road tripped for a week, drove tons of miles. Oh, Boca moms…

Summer travel with the family is an American tradition! Your kids have probably been out of school for a month now and the itch to leave South Florida’s heat behind for a few days (or weeks) is really starting to kick in. Each year, my husband, daughter and I drive up to Maine for vacation and make key stops along the way to break up the long journey.

Having taken this trip for a few years, I’ve picked up some travel hacks that I want to share with you, my fellow Boca travelers! If you purchase any of the items I mention through the links on this post, I will be compensated. But my opinions are always my own, and my recommendations always come from my personal experience with the products. And I recommend only the best for Boca moms!

If you dread moving your car seat from vehicle to vehicle…

Pack a BubbleBum! This is a must-have for road trips (for kids 40 pounds or more). It’s an inflatable car booster seat for kids aged 4-11 years, up to 100 pounds. Weighing in at less than one pound, BubbleBum inflates and deflates in minutes, making it super simple to throw in a backpack or travel tote. BubbleBum includes belt positioning clips in place of arm rests, so it’s possible to fit three boosters across the back seat of a car, minivan, or SUV. You can bring it on planes too!

If your child needs a designated activity station to stave off boredom…

Bring a lap desk. Your kids can watch movies on their laptop or iPad, eat, color, draw or play on this versatile item. And bonus? When you arrive at your destination, you can use it to check emails or field work emergencies. It’s not an ideal way to spend time on your vacation, but it happens. Right Boca moms? I love this one from Sofia + Sam because of the vast color selection and memory foam.

If you know snacks will solve a myriad of problems…

Stock a soft cooler. Bring ice packs you can re-freeze and make sure you have plenty of drinks and individually wrapped bags of chips, fruit, cookies—whatever you know will satisfy your little ones’ hunger on the road. Don’t forget to throw in a bottle of wine or two for when you arrive at your destination! And after the cooler is empty, simply flatten and place in the bottom of your suitcase.

Visit www.modernbocamom.com for even more travel tips, tricks and recommendations! And be sure to subscribe to Modern Boca Mom’s weekly e-newsletter: http://bit.ly/mbmsubscribe.

Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. If you purchase any items through the links provided, I will be compensated.