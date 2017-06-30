Laid-Back Looks for the Perfect 4th of July Style

Red, white and blue are the colors that happen to take residence in our closets this week. Why?! Because it’s America’s birthday and we’re back with a full list of options that will have you looking fashionable and patriotic for the 4th.

American Dream Style

To start it all off, we’re going to feature our brand, Scene Swag! As the true American girls we are, we have put together a complete collection of graphic tanks that will speak to your personality and make you the talk of the town this 4th of July.

Shop local for the 4th this weekend! In true form, Apricot Lane doesn’t disappoint with its USA-inspired looks. You can keep it casual or dress it up. No matter the occasion, Apricot Lane will always have something that works. You can shop these looks and more at Apricot Lane Delray Beach, Coconut Creek and Wellington.

Apricot Lane – Delray Marketplace: 9169 W Atlantic Ave #120, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Apricot Lane – The Mall at Wellington Green: 10300 Forest Hill Blvd #2000, Wellington, FL 33414

Apricot Lane – The Coconut Creek Promenade: 4419 Lyons Rd #103c, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

If you’re planning on something a little more contemporary this 4th of July our all-time favorite online store, Lulus.com, is the website for you. Lucky for you, there’s still time to order because they have great deals on expedited shipping and holiday discounts.

American Dream Accessories

Every stylish American girl needs patriotic accessories to compliment her adorable outfit this 4th of July.

Bella Boutique in Boca Raton offers an array of festive styles and accessories for America’s birthday! Locally owned by Christina Poulos, Bella Boutique Boca is a trendsetting fashion boutique that carries exclusive designers from LA, Miami and New York.

Bella Boutique Boca: 5050 Town Center Cir Suite #230, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Bloomingdales Boca Raton at the Town Center Mall understand just what its shoppers want: variety. It can offer an array of styles and accessories for us all this 4th of July and through the rest of the summer months.

