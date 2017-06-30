4th of july style

Laid-Back Looks for the Perfect 4th of July Style

/in , /by

Red, white and blue are the colors that happen to take residence in our closets this week. Why?! Because it’s America’s birthday and we’re back with a full list of options that will have you looking fashionable and patriotic for the 4th.

American Dream Style

To start it all off, we’re going to feature our brand, Scene Swag! As the true American girls we are, we have put together a complete collection of graphic tanks that will speak to your personality and make you the talk of the town this 4th of July.MBGA

The American Dream  Made in America Back to Back American Girl American AF COVER

Shop local for the 4th this weekend! In true form, Apricot Lane doesn’t disappoint with its USA-inspired looks. You can keep it casual or dress it up. No matter the occasion, Apricot Lane will always have something that works. You can shop these looks and more at Apricot Lane Delray Beach, Coconut Creek and Wellington.

AL2 AL3

AL1Apricot Lane – Delray Marketplace: 9169 W Atlantic Ave #120, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Apricot Lane – The Mall at Wellington Green: 10300 Forest Hill Blvd #2000, Wellington, FL 33414

Apricot Lane – The Coconut Creek Promenade: 4419 Lyons Rd #103c, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

If you’re planning on something a little more contemporary this 4th of July our all-time favorite online store, Lulus.com, is the website for you. Lucky for you, there’s still time to order because they have great deals on expedited shipping and holiday discounts.

Alpina Coral One Shoulder Dress

Lulus Alpina Coral One Shoulder Dress

Lost + Wander Quigley Two Piece

2616182_483592

Beach Picnic Dress

2618312_481852

Let the Sunshine in Dress

Lulus Let the Sunshine in Dress

American Dream Accessories

Every stylish American girl needs patriotic accessories to compliment her adorable outfit this 4th of July.

Bella Boutique in Boca Raton offers an array of festive styles and accessories for America’s birthday! Locally owned by Christina Poulos, Bella Boutique Boca is a trendsetting fashion boutique that carries exclusive designers from LA, Miami and New York.

Bella Boutique Boca: 5050 Town Center Cir Suite #230, Boca Raton, FL 33486Bella Boutique Hat and Accessories

Bella Accessories Bella Boutique Chokers Bella Boutique Sunglasses Bella Boutique Pom Clutch

Bloomingdales Boca Raton at the Town Center Mall understand just what its shoppers want: variety. It can offer an array of styles and accessories for us all this 4th of July and through the rest of the summer months.

L*Space Farrah Bikini

Bloomingdales LSpace Farrah Bikini

Anastasia Mesh Inset One Piece Swimsuit

Anastasia Mesh Inset One Piece Swimsuit

Tommy Bahama Breton Stripe Boyfriend Shirt Swim Cover-Up

Tommy Bahama

La Blanca Island Fare Tunic Swim Cover-Up

La Blanca Island Fare Tunic Swim Cover-Up

Milly Beach Please Tote

Beach Please

Caterina Bertini Metallic Fringe Straw Tote

Caterina Bertini

Want to know what the ladies of LLScene are up to on the daily? Visit www.ll-scene.com.

Lindsey Swing & Lilly Robbins
Lindsey Swing & Lilly Robbins are best friends and founders of LLScene, a fashion and lifestyle blog based in South Florida. Sharing the same enthusiasm for style and lifestyle trends, the ladies of LLScene bring an influential twist to “20-30 somethings” looking for a little more in life. Lindsey is a newlywed with a passion for innovative fashion movements and Florida State football. Lilly is a former Miami Dolphins Cheerleader with a desire to further her philanthropic work and brand lifestyle concepts. Until they’re fortunate enough to have children of their own, Lindsey & Lilly will continue to enjoy being “dog moms” to Bentley & Duke.

