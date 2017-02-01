Laugh With the Library This Weekend!

Be honest:

Was there ever a time in your life you needed a laugh more than now??? Look no further; Delray’s famous Laugh With The Library is this Friday night and we know it’s going to be spectacular! The Delray Beach Library’s “Laugh with the Library-11th Chapter” featuring comedian Kevin Flynn is Friday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Delray Marriott.

After a season of sit-down dinners and tuxedos, this event is refreshingly easy — a delish dinner-by-the-bite and bar (doors open at 7:30 p.m.), followed by a table with your pals and a nationally known comedian (show starts at 9 p.m.) who will make you laugh so hard your stomach hurts. And did we mention the dessert bar? The candy room?

This year’s star of the show is Kevin Flynn, who’s had film roles alongside Bill Murray, Ben Stiller and Jim Carey—and has also appeared in “Sex in the City.” Flynn started the Nantucket Comedy Festival and is guaranteed to make TGIF a night to remember.

The event this year is co-chaired by Nancy and Caron Dockerty, and is arguably the most fun event you will hit this season. In fact, it always sells out so best to snag a ticket now. The cost is $200 per person, and new this year is the Party Table, an exclusive table with a party bucket of wine and champagne.

This year all monies raised will go toward Delray Library outreach programs. To purchase tickets, call 561/266-0798 or go to delraylibraray.org/laugh