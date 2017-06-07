Little Makers Make Young Minds Math-Minded and More at Boca Library

Boca Mom Talk:

Make way for the Mini Makers at the Boca Library

Make way for the mini makers at the Boca Raton Public Library this summer! The Downtown Boca location is launching a new coding and robotics program targeted to our city’s youngest residents. With STEM education attempting to engage more students in the subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, these classes will help local children learn about tech topics through a hands-on and personalized approach.

Because of a generous donation by the Friends of the Library, this series of new classes will teach computer science and coding principles to children and teens. Little Makers introduces children ages 5–11 to nationally known educational robotics and coding programs. Teens and tweens will learn new skills in Youth Makers classes. This program is an expansion of the BRPL Discover Studio, which was launched at the Downtown Library in August 2015 to teach emerging technologies.

BRPL cardholders can register through the calendar at bocalibrary.org for the following classes, which take place Thursdays at 2 p.m.:

June 15: Little Makers: Cubetto (ages 5–8)

Explore basic programming concepts with this friendly wooden robot.

June 29: Little Makers: Little Bits (ages 8–11)

Create electronic inventions using Little Bits’ color-coded magnetic building blocks.

July 6: Little Makers: Ozobot (ages 8–11)

Learn the basics of algorithms with markers and the Ozobot smart robot that will follow any command drawn on paper.

July 13: Little Makers: Finch Robot (ages 8–11)

Explore basic computer science concepts using the Snap! block coding program and the Finch robot.

July 20: Youth Makers: Sphero (ages 12–17)

Discover coding and robotics with Sphero SPRK+, an interactive, app-enabled robot.

July 27: Youth Makers: Hummingbird Robotics (ages 12–17)

Create and program robots using the Hummingbird Duo electronic kit and Snap! drag and drop program environment.

As a mom, I am personally making sure my child is introduced to STEM concepts early on so that she can build those skills alongside language, social skills, health and athletics. A well-rounded child is always a parent’s goal isn’t it?

The Boca Raton Public Library is at 400 NW 2nd Ave., Boca Raton;561/393-7852

