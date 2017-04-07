17759691_1180813568693827_4959012438843024082_n

LLScene’s Guide to a Delicious, Beautiful and Calming Easter Holiday

Still not sure what your plans are this Easter? Well, we’re here with Boca Mag to ensure your have a #SceneWorthy Easter in South Florida this year. Your trusted #SceneGirls are back and sharing our favorite Easter brunch, beauty and fashion spots to prepare you for one of our favorite holidays.

Easter Brunch

The Addison

If you’re looking to truly remain #OnTheScene this Easter, you’ll want to make reservations at The Addison for Easter brunch. The buffet is to die for, the mimosas are flowing and there are more than enough photo opportunities and backdrops to take advantage of. It’s also a great place to take the kids because the Easter bunny will be there making his rounds. What more do you need in an Easter Brunch?

Reservations: (561) 372-0568

2 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

What to wear?

One of the first questions we ask when planning for a holiday, is “what are we going to wear?” Lucky you for, we have done our research and know all of the local boutiques carrying the hottest spring trends. Easter is the time of year when you can really start to take advantage of spring to summer style and pastels—lots and lots of pastels. How you should dress depends on how you plan on spend your Easter Sunday. Floral maxi dresses and rompers are always our go-tos. Gone are the days of the traditional Easter bonnet and stuffy uncomfortable dress. Although, wouldn’t an updated Easter bonnet be kind of adorable for us 20 somethings? These boutiques always carry our favorite looks, but have really stepped it up for the spring season.

Apricot Lane

Locations:

Delray Marketplace, 9169 W Atlantic Ave #120, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Promenade at Coconut Creek, 4419 Lyons Rd #103c, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

COMING SOON The Mall at Wellington Green 10300 Forest Hill Blvd Suite 2000, Wellington, FL 33414

LoveRich Boutique

2 NE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Lucky for you, LoveRich Boutique is celebrating its 3-year anniversary next week with all kinds of giveaways and sales! On April 13, from 5p.m. to 8p.m. VIP members and family and friends will receive 25 percent off the entire store!

Bella Boutique

One-half of the LLScene duo, Lindsey Swing.

Boca Center, 5050 Town Center Cir Suite #230, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Beauty before brunch

Cloud IX Salon

Our favorite new salon, Cloud IX can help you look your best on Easter Sunday. This adorable location can elevate your look in more ways than one; not only is Cloud IX a full service salon, but it also provides lash extensions! In our opinion, there’s nothing better than going to a salon that can meet all of your beauty needs in one place.

7901 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446

(561) 562-8389

Think outside the basket…

Deelishables

Surprise your little ones with customized Easter treats by Deelishables, a local company that specializes in the “edible selfie”. Yes, you read that right. It produces personalized photo cookies, pretzel rods, chocolate covered oreos, strawberries and so much more. Whether you’re planning on taking your Easter basket to the next level or need favors to give your guests after your famous Easter brunch, Deelishables can do it all for you. Have your face and eat it too, because when it comes to Easter baskets, Peeps are so yesterday.

(754) 444-2611

Chill out

Seven Elements Spa

Stress is inevitable when planning for the holidays. This week/weekend, take a moment for yourself and combat that stress by visiting one of our favorite spas in Boca Raton, Seven Elements. Seven Elements is located in the heart of Downtown Boca and provides an all-natural and relaxing experience through its Reflexology and massage treatments. Thanks to Seven Elements all-natural essential oils line, we’ve recently started to dabble in the world of aromatherapy and couldn’t be happier. These oils can be purchased in the spa or used during treatments. Check out the spa’s amazing April specials going on right now.

64 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432

(561) 757-6211

By now you should be fully up to date on everything you need to know in order to have a #SceneWorthy Easter Sunday. We’ve covered where to go, what to wear, where to glam, how to relax and how to take those Easter baskets to the next level.

Lindsey Swing & Lilly Robbins
Lindsey Swing & Lilly Robbins are best friends and founders of LLScene, a fashion and lifestyle blog based in South Florida. Sharing the same enthusiasm for style and lifestyle trends, the ladies of LLScene bring an influential twist to “20-30 somethings” looking for a little more in life. Lindsey is a newlywed with a passion for innovative fashion movements and Florida State football. Lilly is a former Miami Dolphins Cheerleader with a desire to further her philanthropic work and brand lifestyle concepts. Until they’re fortunate enough to have children of their own, Lindsey & Lilly will continue to enjoy being “dog moms” to Bentley & Duke.
