Hey cool moms, we’re back with one of our most popular posts, the LLScene “Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Cool Moms!”

Let’s start off with the obvious: Every mom needs a day off.

For the mom who needs a day off…

Mother’s Day is always a hard holiday to shop for. (Not as hard as Father’s Day, but it’s up there.) Moms should be the easiest people to shop for, but finding the perfect gift can be seriously difficult. If you’re like us, you want to surprise mom with something different, something that she would never buy herself. That’s why spa days are always your best option. When was the last time your mom did something for herself? Here are some of our favorite spas offering Mother’s Day specials this year.

Specials range from $139 to $299 and pampering ranges from “Pure Perfection” to “Queen for a Day.”

21301 Powerline Rd #215, Boca Raton, FL 33433

Maui Day Spa will give Mom a “Divine Diva Day,” complete with signature spa packages and complimentary sweets and drinks on Mother’s Day weekend.

2100 NW Boca Raton Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431

“Mom’s Spa Sampler” gives her a variety of spa treatments. The “Mommy-To-Be TLC” package is, of course, designed for women who are expecting, but there’s also the the “Mother and Daughter Day at the Spa,” among other specials.

213 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33432

For the mom who brunches…

Treat mom to brunch. As two South Florida natives, we have brunched it all on Mother’s Day. Here are some of our favorite restaurants hosting Mother’s Day brunches!

Brunch is $89.99 per person, half off for children 12 and under and free for children 2 and under. The buffet includes a harvest table with fruits and cheeses, etc., a salad station, raw bar, carving station, breakfast station (hello cinnamon and maple challah French toast!) and Viennese table. Did we mention that the price includes unlimited mimosas and Bellinis!?

7901 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487

The lovely Sundy House is serving a Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $75 per person plus tax and gratuity.

106 S Swinton Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444

For the COOL MOM…

Every COOL MOM needs a COOL MOM tee from our Scene Swag collection for Mother’s Day. If you know someone who isn’t like a regular mom, but a cool mom, then they need this shirt. Lucky for you, ALL preorders will be shipped and delivered before Mother’s Day. ORDER HERE!

For the mom who loves the dramatics…

Do you and your mom bond over the theater the same way Lindsey and her mom do? Plan an afternoon or evening at The Wick Theater. In addition to the amazing shows on their schedule this month, The Wick Theater also has a great restaurant, Tavern at the Wick attached.

7901 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487

For the creative mom…

These are gifts for the mom in your life that is always coming up with new ways to surprise you. Surprise her for a change and add a twist to the traditional Mother’s Day gift with these options!

Deelishables are tasty treats designed by you!

These roses will last for up to a year, with barely any maintenance.

For the mom who travels…

We have been traveling like crazy lately and have started to notice a lot of wear and tear on some of our beloved (and expensive) travel accessories. If your mom is an avid traveler, chances are she’s starting to notice the same thing. Luggage is always a wonderful gift to give, but the luggage your traveling mom knows, loves and deserves is probably way out of your Mother’s Day budget. So, we will stick to budget friendly travel and tech accessories that bring convenience to a whole new level.

For the fit mom…

Your mom either loves to work out or loves to talk about working out. Surprise her with something that will make her workouts more fun and convenient!

For the mom-to-be…

It can be hard to shop for the pregnant mom in your life. It’s easy to assume she wants items and products for the baby, but trust us … she doesn’t. This is probably one of the last gifts she will ever truly receive for herself and herself only, so plan accordingly. We’ve polled our preggo besties, and here is what they want this Mother’s Day.

For the very busy mom…

Is there such thing as a mom who isn’t very busy?! Make her life a little easier this year by giving her the gift of organization!

For the summer lovin’ mom…

Everyone loves summer. The South Florida heat, maybe not so much. We have a more relaxed attitude the second Memorial Day weekend hits. Here are some of our favorite summer lovin’ gifts and accessories mom is sure to love.

At the end of the day, you know there’s nothing your mom wants more than to just spend the day with you. You can plan an extravagant day or buy her all of the material things you want, but she will be just as happy to simply be with you. No matter how you plan on spending Mother’s Day, just remember that!

Happy Mother’s Day to all of the fabulous COOL MOMS we know and love dearly!

