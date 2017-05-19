LLScene’s Definitive 2017 Summer Style Guide

If you haven’t noticed, summer is in the air. You know, that hot sticky summer weather us Floridians have become to know and love(-ish). Each summer our style guide changes, but some of the trends remain quite the same. For example, the color white. White will always be a summer staple, it’s how you implement white into your wardrobe that changes each year.

All White Everything

Denim Days

Francesca’s Collections Denim Romper

6000 Glades Road, 1039, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Bella Boutique Boca Everything’s Coming Up Denim Roses

Bella Boutique Boca Off the Shoulder Denim Romper

Alene Too’s Denim Jumper

3013 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434

Prints & Florals

Apricot Lane Floral Maxi

Delray Marketplace: 9169 W Atlantic Ave #120, Delray Beach, FL 33446

2 NE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Say How You Feel

Apricot Lane Expression Bracelets

Delray Marketplace: 9169 W Atlantic Ave #120, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Bella Boutique Graphic Tanks

5050 Town Center Cir Suite #230, Boca Raton, FL 33486

(locally based in Delray Beach)

Light-Weight Wear

Beach to Bar

Alene Too Beach to Bar Outfit Inspiration

3013 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434

Apricot Lane Two Piece

Delray Marketplace: 9169 W Atlantic Ave #120, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Beach Bags

Swimwear

(showroom locally based in Boca Raton)

Niza Suit: Aquarella/Naranja

Samoa Suit: Aztec/Rus

(showroom locally based in Delray Beach)

