LLScene’s Definitive 2017 Summer Style Guide
If you haven’t noticed, summer is in the air. You know, that hot sticky summer weather us Floridians have become to know and love(-ish). Each summer our style guide changes, but some of the trends remain quite the same. For example, the color white. White will always be a summer staple, it’s how you implement white into your wardrobe that changes each year.
All White Everything
Lupe Fringe Poncho
Say Oui Cold Shoulder Dress
Denim Days
Francesca’s Collections Denim Romper
6000 Glades Road, 1039, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Bella Boutique Boca Everything’s Coming Up Denim Roses
5050 Town Center Cir Suite #230, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Bella Boutique Boca Off the Shoulder Denim Romper
5050 Town Center Cir Suite #230, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Alene Too’s Denim Jumper
3013 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434
Prints & Florals
Apricot Lane Floral Maxi
Delray Marketplace: 9169 W Atlantic Ave #120, Delray Beach, FL 33446
Coconut Creek Promenade: 4419 Lyons Rd #103c, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
The Mall at Wellington Green: 10300 Forest Hill Blvd #2000, Wellington, FL 33414
LoveRich Boutique Pia Romper
2 NE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Sign of the Times Maxi Dress
Lucy Love Aloha Print Maxi Skirt
Glad Tidings Off the Shoulder Crop Top
Flowing in the Wind Shorts
Say How You Feel
Apricot Lane Expression Bracelets
Delray Marketplace: 9169 W Atlantic Ave #120, Delray Beach, FL 33446
Coconut Creek Promenade: 4419 Lyons Rd #103c, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
The Mall at Wellington Green: 10300 Forest Hill Blvd #2000, Wellington, FL 33414
Graphic Tees & Tanks by Scene Swag
Bella Boutique Graphic Tanks
5050 Town Center Cir Suite #230, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Hubs & Hers Tees & Tanks
(locally based in Delray Beach)
Light-Weight Wear
O’Neill x Natalie Off Duty Savannah Beige and Black Striped Top
O’Neill x Natalie Off Duty Savannah Beige and Black Striped Skirt
Dreamy Days Periwinkle Blue Print Crop Top
Dreamy Days Periwinkle Blue Print Shorts
Mink Pink Cloud 9 Dress
Beach to Bar
Alene Too Beach to Bar Outfit Inspiration
3013 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434
Apricot Lane Two Piece
Delray Marketplace: 9169 W Atlantic Ave #120, Delray Beach, FL 33446
Coconut Creek Promenade: 4419 Lyons Rd #103c, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
The Mall at Wellington Green: 10300 Forest Hill Blvd #2000, Wellington, FL 33414
Beach Bags
The House of Perna Beach Bags
Marrakech Hola Bag
Wilmington Tote
Swimwear
Poema Swim
(showroom locally based in Boca Raton)
Niza Suit: Aquarella/Naranja
Samoa Suit: Aztec/Rus
Versakini Suits
(showroom locally based in Delray Beach)
Versakini x Amanda Perna
