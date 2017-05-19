summer style

LLScene’s Definitive 2017 Summer Style Guide

If you haven’t noticed, summer is in the air. You know, that hot sticky summer weather us Floridians have become to know and love(-ish). Each summer our style guide changes, but some of the trends remain quite the same. For example, the color white. White will always be a summer staple, it’s how you implement white into your wardrobe that changes each year.

All White Everything

Lupe Fringe Poncho

Say Oui Cold Shoulder Dress

Denim Days

Francesca’s Collections Denim Romper

6000 Glades Road, 1039, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Bella Boutique Boca Everything’s Coming Up Denim Roses

5050 Town Center Cir Suite #230, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Bella Boutique Boca Off the Shoulder Denim Romper

5050 Town Center Cir Suite #230, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Alene Too’s Denim Jumper

3013 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434

Prints & Florals

Apricot Lane Floral Maxi

Delray Marketplace: 9169 W Atlantic Ave #120, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Coconut Creek Promenade: 4419 Lyons Rd #103c, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

The Mall at Wellington Green: 10300 Forest Hill Blvd #2000, Wellington, FL 33414

LoveRich Boutique Pia Romper

2 NE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Sign of the Times Maxi Dress

Lucy Love Aloha Print Maxi Skirt

Glad Tidings Off the Shoulder Crop Top

Flowing in the Wind Shorts

Say How You Feel

Apricot Lane Expression Bracelets

Delray Marketplace: 9169 W Atlantic Ave #120, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Coconut Creek Promenade: 4419 Lyons Rd #103c, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

The Mall at Wellington Green: 10300 Forest Hill Blvd #2000, Wellington, FL 33414

Graphic Tees & Tanks by Scene Swag

Bella Boutique Graphic Tanks

5050 Town Center Cir Suite #230, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Hubs & Hers Tees & Tanks

(locally based in Delray Beach)

Light-Weight Wear

O’Neill x Natalie Off Duty Savannah Beige and Black Striped Top

O’Neill x Natalie Off Duty Savannah Beige and Black Striped Skirt

Dreamy Days Periwinkle Blue Print Crop Top

Dreamy Days Periwinkle Blue Print Shorts

Mink Pink Cloud 9 Dress

Beach to Bar

Alene Too Beach to Bar Outfit Inspiration

3013 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434

Apricot Lane Two Piece

Delray Marketplace: 9169 W Atlantic Ave #120, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Coconut Creek Promenade: 4419 Lyons Rd #103c, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

The Mall at Wellington Green: 10300 Forest Hill Blvd #2000, Wellington, FL 33414

Beach Bags

The House of Perna Beach Bags

Marrakech Hola Bag

Wilmington Tote

Swimwear

Poema Swim

(showroom locally based in Boca Raton)

Niza Suit: Aquarella/Naranja

Samoa Suit: Aztec/Rus

Versakini Suits

(showroom locally based in Delray Beach)

Versakini x Amanda Perna

Lindsey Swing & Lilly Robbins
Lindsey Swing & Lilly Robbins are best friends and founders of LLScene, a fashion and lifestyle blog based in South Florida. Sharing the same enthusiasm for style and lifestyle trends, the ladies of LLScene bring an influential twist to “20-30 somethings” looking for a little more in life. Lindsey is a newlywed with a passion for innovative fashion movements and Florida State football. Lilly is a former Miami Dolphins Cheerleader with a desire to further her philanthropic work and brand lifestyle concepts. Until they’re fortunate enough to have children of their own, Lindsey & Lilly will continue to enjoy being “dog moms” to Bentley & Duke.
