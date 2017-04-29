LLScene’s Favorite Cosmetic Procedures for Younger Clients

*This information represents the opinions of Lindsey Swing and Lilly Robbins. They are reviews, and are not intended to diagnose or treat. Always consult a doctor and do your research before deciding to get any medical procedure.

We’re getting up close and personal with bocamag.com today, so buckle up.

As two 20-somethings quickly approaching 30, we’re committed to doing anything and everything it takes to remain looking young. You may think we’re crazy, but no matter what age you are, you will benefit from our post today. Growing up, we could eat whatever we wanted, drink whatever we wanted and bounce back in a matter of days. As we grow older, we’re starting to see the dreaded effects of all that “catching up with us” as that “bounce back” becomes a little slower each time.

It’s no secret. We are very open with sharing our tricks of the trade when it comes to anti-aging and beauty.

What do you do when you’re looking for a quick fix? You book an appointment with your trusted cosmetologist. In this case, our approach to cosmetic procedures begins and ends with Dr. Mylissa Graber from Dr. Mylissa’s Medical Boutique in Delray Beach.

Lucky for us, we’ve never had to go anywhere but Dr. Mylissa’s Medical Boutique. She has never steered us wrong or given us a treatment that we didn’t need. In fact, she had to tell Lindsey that she wouldn’t give her lip injections at one point because she thought she was doing too much.

What makes Dr. Graber different than some of the other doctors in the area? She is a board-certified emergency physician and has been practicing for more than 15 years, and she knows exactly what to do to ensure you leave her office with a naturally enhanced look.

You may be saying to yourself, “They’re not even 30. Why are they getting Botox and starting so early in life?” We’re glad you asked. If you don’t start now it will just be that much harder to “bounce back” in the future. We decided to take the leap into the world of Botox and fillers when we noticed our makeup and foundation cracking and crinkling into our fine lines. The earlier you start getting Botox, the easier it will be to maintain when you get older, in some cases. There will be NO fine lines and wrinkles on these #SceneGirls ever again.

In order to ensure you get the most out of your Botox treatments, it is recommended that you go every three months. We waited a little longer than that and honestly saw a big difference, so it was a little like Christmas morning. There won’t be a line or crease to be seen or heard from again (well … at least for another three months). Our makeup goes on smoothly, without a dreaded crack or imperfection from our foundation. Ladies, you know what we’re talking about.

There are a million businesses out there claiming to bring you the fountain of youth through their groundbreaking procedures, but you should be very careful when choosing the right cosmetologist, aesthetician or plastic surgeon for you. We recommend Dr. Mylissa Graber to everyone we know because we’ve never had to go anywhere else, but we’re also “in the know” and well educated on the other medical spas that provide a wonderful experience with the same results. Here are some of the other LLScene-approved cosmetologists, aestheticians and medical spas and we recommend in the area.

1441 S. Congress Ave., Delray Beach; 561/ 330-9444

ABOUT

A board-certified emergency physician, Dr. Graber (MD, FACP) has 15 years of emergency medicine experience. She is also talented in medical beauty treatments and is a compassionate physician to her patients.

NOTEWORTHY SERVICES

Botox

Dermal Fillers

Exilis Body Contouring

B-12 Injections

Hydrafacials

IPL Photo Facials

Tattoo Removal

*Mention LLScene for special discounts!

15340 Jog Road, suite 202 Delray Beach; 561/501-3177

ABOUT

DelRaydiance was founded in 2016 by Domenique Massari, who holds a Masters of Health Science and is a Certified Physicians Assiants. She has an undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida. Massari focuses on cosmetic medicine and offers a wide variety of treatments, and she is especially knowledgeable about PRP injections. She expands her cosmetic and mecial knowledge by attending medical training conferences.

NOTEWORTHY SERVICES

Botox & Dysport

Dermal Fillers

Micro-Needling

Hair Loss

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)

4700 NW 2nd Ave., suite 103 Boca Raton; 561/409-279

ABOUT

Heather Schwartzmann, MPAS, PA-C, is the owner and practitioner at Allure Aesthetics. She earned a Master’s degree in Medical Science from Keiser University and is passionate about performing cosmetic procedures to improve people’s self -confidence. She is especially adept at injections, taking the time to determine the right products for the right person and issue at hand.

NOTEWORTHY SERVICES

Botox & Dyspot

Fillers

Laser Facials

Chemical Peels

Laser Hair Removal

Double Chin/Saggy Chin

600 S. Dixie Highway, suite 105 Boca Raton; 561/447-2240



ABOUT

Monica Tittsworth is the founder of Boca Med Soa. She is a licensed aesthetician and a Certified Medical Electrolysis, and Laser Specialist. She has worked in aesthetics for over 10 years with top dermatologists and plastic surgeons. Her business philosophy is based on combining her heart, mind and hands to achieve the best results.

NOTEWORTHY SERVICES

Infrared Skin Tightening

Chemical Peels

Dermaplaning

Permanent Makeup

Skin Tag Removal

Lipo Cavitation

If you’re not ready to take the plunge into the world of cosmetic fillers and Botox, that’s fine! Each and every one of these medical spas offers an array of other treatments customized to your everyday needs. At the end of the day, what’s important is how you feel about yourself.