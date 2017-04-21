May/June 2017
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Each month we select some stories from the print magazine and expand upon them, exclusively for your eyes, on bocamag.com. Here’s what we chose as your web extras this month:
*Check back here for a video, where we take you inside Frank McKinney’s $3.9 million micro mansion in Ocean Ridge.*
Our special interior design section highlights trends (the greening of America is well underway) and focuses on the idea that less is more these days.
by Brad Mee and Marie Speed
They’re creepy and they’re crawly, and they are coming by land and sea. Invasive species like the Burmese python, lionfish, Giant African snails and Old World creeping vines are posing an imminent danger to South Florida’s ecosystem. Meet the culprits and find out what you can do.
by Lisa Ocker
The city that used to be known as “God’s waiting room” is now one of the hippest in Florida with plenty of great dining and a blooming arts scene.
by Katie Foster
We’re all for banishing Florida’s invasive animal species—but we’ve got a soft spot for the human variety.
by Marie Speed
May is when spring blooms full-on. Celebrate the season with a little fishing, a lot of beach style, two winning women and some great summer travel picks, for starters.
Dress code: Cover up with cool new sunglasses, get (bathing) suited up and check out beach totes we love.
City Watch: For too long, argument has replaced the time-honored notion of reasoned debate. A new era of civil discourse is long overdue.
by Allison Lewis, Randy Schultz, Marie Speed, Shayna Tanen and Thomas Yair
Boca magazine highlights its partners with a series of fun events that showcase their brands and businesses.
This father-son duo steps up the game for our Boca homes, one woman is happy always being the bridesmaid and a man coaches soccer for special needs athletes.
by Gary Greenberg and Allison Lewis
A local cycling legend tells us how to bike around the world, the low down on feeling anxious and how to benefit from yoga—while sitting down.
by Lisette Hilton
Bill Hayes of Palm Beach Dramaworks knows a thing or two about classic revivals and the need for ongoing artistic evolution.
by Thomas Yair
Our review-driven guide to the finest dining in South Florida with spotlights on Boca’s Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen, Delray’s new Banyan Restaurant & Bar and the always-yummy Palm Beach Grill. Not to mention a look at the best empanadas around.
Reviews by Lynn Kalber
There were cowboys and black ties galore this spring. Here’s a round-up of Big Nights that wrapped up this year’s busy winter social season.
by Shayna Tanen
Memories of spring remind the author of a time when life was more spontaneous and no one worried about drinking out of the garden hose.
by John Shuff
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.