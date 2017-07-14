What to Do and Who to See at Miami Swim Week 2017

July has arrived, which means it’s time to grab your swimsuits because Miami Swim Week 2017 is approaching! FUNKSHION has announced that it will once again heat up Miami Beach with Swim Fashion Week July 20-23, 2017. Year after year, the ladies of LLScene have been invited to experience Swim Fashion Week and report back on the hottest swim trends showcased on the runways each season. This year is no different as we start to plan our schedule for the runway shows and events taking over Miami Beach next weekend.

So, what exactly is Swim Fashion Week? FUNKSHION presents this season’s star-studded schedule featuring the hottest swimwear collections the industry has to offer with fashion shows and event showcases for buyers, media outlets and bloggers from all over the world. In addition to the traditional Swim Week agenda, FUNKSHION plans on building the event even more by presenting a series of expertly curated shows, industry talks with featured designers, and even a Designer and Model House at The Plymouth in Miami Beach with live DJ sets each day.

There’s an incredible amount of hype surrounding Swim Week every year—we’ve been receiving RSVP emails and interview requests since May—so we couldn’t be happier that the weekend is almost here. Starting Friday, July 21 expect nonstop coverage on our social media pages (LLScene Facebook, LLScene Instagram, LLScene Twitter). We will also be in direct communication as Fashion Correspondents with the marketing team at bocamag.com to ensure their readers and social media followers don’t miss a beat on the latest swim trends as well. A lot of the events and runway shows at Swim Week aren’t open to the public, so we highly encourage you to tune in to social media to follow what’s going on.

Here’s what our Swim Fashion Week schedule looks like, AKA what you can look forward to tuning into.

Friday, July 21

Lolli Swim fashion show – 6 p.m.

Lolli Swim is a brand we have been eyeing for a while now. Their playful take on swimwear catches your eye and appeals to endless summer heart. Expect a lot of fun, flirty pastel bikinis and one-pieces.

For Love and Lemons fashion show – 8 p.m.

Ah! One of our all-time favorite clothing brands is For Love and Lemons. We have yet to experience their swimwear line, but if it’s anything like their clothes, you can expect an array of sexy styles that hug your body in all the right places. We have a feeling For Love and Lemons will bring sexy back into swimwear for all shapes and sizes.

Beach Bunny fashion show – 10 p.m.

A true Swim Fashion Week staple we just can’t live without. In our opinion, Beach Bunny targets a slightly younger demographic with their racy but cute swim styles. We expect a lot of cheeky and thong bottoms, halter tops and off the shoulders to grace the runway this year. When we say “younger demographic” we’re talking about the fabulous ladies between 16-32(ish). But hey—if you can pull it off, more power to ya!

Saturday, July 22

Daylight

For the first time ever we’ll be participating in Miami Swim Week as a vendor! This is such a big deal, and we’re so excited to have the opportunity to feature our Scene Swag collection during ESCAPE MIAMI at the Shelborne Hotel. We’ll be partnering with our girls from Face2Face Studios as they beautify Miami Beach with an exclusive beauty bar including white henna and a lash bar. The best part about this event is that anyone can attend! For more information about how you can get tickets to ESCAPE MIAMI, click here.

Photo Credit for Face2Face Studios photos is Face2Face Studios.

Evening Hours

ACACIA Fashion Show – 7 p.m.

This is one of Lilly’s personal favorites, so we were thrilled to hear that they were making a runway comeback this year. The collections by ACACIA never seem to disappoint, as they take seasonal style and swim trends to the next level. We’re expecting their newest collections to feature show-stopping one-pieces and high-waisted bottoms that will flatter every body type.

Sunday, July 23

Montce Swim fashion show – 6 p.m.

Out of all the days this weekend, we’re looking forward to Sunday the most. Montce Swim (Lindsey’s most beloved swim brand) will be premiering their latest collections during a runway show for the first time at Swim Fashion Week. We have visited their events and pop-up shops in past years, but a runway show is the real deal. We are so proud of founder and visionary, Ali Grief, as she continues to expand her growing empire. There’s something about the swimwear she produces that is different than anything else out there.

Not only is there a look for everyone, but the swimsuits at Montce Swim simply fall on your body perfectly, rather than pull and ride up in less-than-ideal places. Don’t forget to tune in for live coverage of the Montce Show, because the ladies of LLScene will be fangirling like crazy.

Versakini fashion show – 8 p.m.

Another brand we’re obsessed with that’s taking over the scene in swimwear. You may or may not have seen us post about Versakini in the past. Founder Kelsey Duffy is not only a genius in her craft, but she’s also a good friend of ours. We even did a Best Friend Swimsuit Giveaway with her last year! Over the years, we have watched her grow her brand tremendously, and you can see we just love rocking her suits.

Don’t forget to tune in to our social media pages and Boca Mag’s social media pages for LIVE coverage of Swim Fashion Week in Miami Beach starting Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

