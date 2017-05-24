Museum of Discovery and Science Brings Paradise to Ft. Lauderdale

Just another day in paradise…

  • This subadult male Paradise Riflebird (Ptiloris paradoseus) practices the circular-wing pose used by adult males when courting a female. Photo by Tim Laman (National Geographic), whose photos will be on display at the National Geographic Birds of Paradise exhibit at the Museum of Discovery and Science. Copying, distribution, archiving, sublicensing, sale, or resale of the image is prohibited.

  • Photographer Tim Laman in the canopy blind he set up to view the performance area of a group of Lesser Bird-of-Paradise males. The National Geographic “Birds of Paradise” exhibit opens May 27 at the Museum of Discovery and Science.Copying, distribution, archiving, sublicensing, sale, or resale of the image is prohibited.

  • Visitors play with the Dance Dance Evolution game at the Museum of Discovery and Science. Photo provided by the Museum of Discovery and Science.

  • The Dance Dance Evolution game allows visitors to mimic the mating display dances of Birds of Paradise. The exhibit runs through Sept. 4 at the Museum of Discovery and Science. Photo provided by the Museum of Discovery and Science.

  • Children love the Dance, Dance Evolution interactive game at the Birds of Paradise exhibit, on display at the Museum of Discovery and Science on May 27. Photo provided by the Museum of Discovery and Science.

  • This male Victoria’s Riflebird (Ptiloris victoriae) displays on a perch, trying to lure a female with his spread wing display. Photo by Tim Laman/ National Geographic. Laman’s photos will be on display at the National Geographic’s “Birds of Paradise” exhibit at the Museum of Discovery and Science. Copying, distribution, archiving, sublicensing, sale, or resale of the image is prohibited.

  • The Western Parotia Bird-of-Paradise (Parotia sefilata) performs a complex series of movements, including this ballerina dance. Photo by Tim Laman/National Geographic. Laman’s photos will be on display at the National Geographic’s “Birds of Paradise” exhibit at the Museum of Discovery and Science May 27. Copying, distribution, archiving, sublicensing, sale, or resale of the image is prohibited.

  • Children play with some of the interactive and educational games in the Birds of Paradise exhibit. Photo provided by the Museum of Discovery and Science.

  • Kids play with a “Shape Shifters”display, which shows how Birds of Paradise use their wings to change their body shape, at the Birds of Paradise exhibit. Photo provided by the Museum of Discovery and Science.

  • A King Bird-of-Paradise (Cicinnurus regius) male performs an open wing display. Photo by Tim Laman/National Geographic, whose photos will be on display at the Birds of Paradise exhibit produced by National Geographic. Copying, distribution, archiving, sublicensing, sale, or resale of the image is prohibited.

Sorry Boca. We’re taking a family journey to a different sort of paradise this summer. Join us in New Guinea by way of the “Birds of Paradise: Amazing Avian Evolution” exhibit, a National Geographic traveling exhibition opening this weekend (May 27) at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS).

Birds of Paradise reveals all 39 species of these elusive birds for the first time, highlighting the groundbreaking research of photographer Tim Laman and Cornell Lab of Ornithology scientist Edwin Scholes. Birds of Paradise features the extravagant plumage, crazy courtship dances and bizarre behaviors of these extraordinary birds.

Equal parts natural history, photography and science exhibition, it gives visitors an in-depth look at the lives of birds-of-paradise. Visitors will be greeted with natural soundscapes, traditional wood carvings and a montage of all birds-of-paradise species. They can learn brand new information about each of the 39 species, all photographed for the first time in history.

Kids playing the Dance, Dance evolution game. Photo provided by the Museum of Discovery and Science.

For some interactive fun, visitors can examine the bizarre courtship dances that the males perform to attract the females. Interactive games such as “Dance, Dance Evolution” let people dance along with the birds to pick up their signature moves. I can picture all of the bold Boca dads now…

The exhibition also highlights the importance of birds-of-paradise to New Guinea. Maps and diagrams of the birds’ ranges across the country explain how the country’s environment allowed them to adapt and evolve over time. To spend the day in a different kind of paradise, plan on traveling to Ft. Lauderdale this summer for some educational fun at MODS! The exhibit runs through September 4th.

Children participate in the interactive elements in the “Birds of Paradise” exhibits. Photo provided by Museum of Discovery and Science.

MODS is open seven days a week, 365 days a year; Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Exhibit ticket prices are $16 for adults; $15 for seniors 65+; $13 for active/retired military personnel; $13 for children 2 to 12. Museum of Discovery and Science is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, visitors should call 954.467.6637 or visit their website at www.mods.org.

Michelle Olson-Rogers
Michelle Olson-Rogers, a native to Boca, is the founder of ModernBocaMom.com, a lifestyle website for the stylish & modern South Florida Mommy. Modern Boca Mom features family events, activities, classes, fitness, dining, travel, home improvement and shopping options—as well as a weekly MOMpreneur spotlight! She and her husband Andrew have one daughter, Avery.