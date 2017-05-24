Museum of Discovery and Science Brings Paradise to Ft. Lauderdale

Sorry Boca. We’re taking a family journey to a different sort of paradise this summer. Join us in New Guinea by way of the “Birds of Paradise: Amazing Avian Evolution” exhibit, a National Geographic traveling exhibition opening this weekend (May 27) at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS).

Birds of Paradise reveals all 39 species of these elusive birds for the first time, highlighting the groundbreaking research of photographer Tim Laman and Cornell Lab of Ornithology scientist Edwin Scholes. Birds of Paradise features the extravagant plumage, crazy courtship dances and bizarre behaviors of these extraordinary birds.

Equal parts natural history, photography and science exhibition, it gives visitors an in-depth look at the lives of birds-of-paradise. Visitors will be greeted with natural soundscapes, traditional wood carvings and a montage of all birds-of-paradise species. They can learn brand new information about each of the 39 species, all photographed for the first time in history.

For some interactive fun, visitors can examine the bizarre courtship dances that the males perform to attract the females. Interactive games such as “Dance, Dance Evolution” let people dance along with the birds to pick up their signature moves. I can picture all of the bold Boca dads now…

The exhibition also highlights the importance of birds-of-paradise to New Guinea. Maps and diagrams of the birds’ ranges across the country explain how the country’s environment allowed them to adapt and evolve over time. To spend the day in a different kind of paradise, plan on traveling to Ft. Lauderdale this summer for some educational fun at MODS! The exhibit runs through September 4th.

MODS is open seven days a week, 365 days a year; Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Exhibit ticket prices are $16 for adults; $15 for seniors 65+; $13 for active/retired military personnel; $13 for children 2 to 12. Museum of Discovery and Science is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, visitors should call 954.467.6637 or visit their website at www.mods.org.

