It’s National Steak Month—But We Can Help Those Veggie Types Too
June is National Steak Month (who knew?) so we couldn’t help dreaming up ways to slip out of the broiling heat and into a dark clubby place with schooner-sized martinis and really good aged beef.
But who can do that all the time?
Do not get me wrong: If I am walking into a steak house I am ordering a steak. Period. But for most people, there are yummy menu alternatives if you actually feel like avoiding a big thick juicy ribeye. Here are some of our favorite menu items that are not steak at a few of our favorite chophouses:
- The famous whole roasted cauliflower (above) – Meat Market Palm Beach, 191 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, 561/354-9800
- The whole bacon appetizer – Council Oak at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale, 954/327-7501
- The magnificent dry aged meatball – Okeechobee Steakhouse, 2854 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561/683-5151
- The blue crab dumplings – Flagler Steakhouse at The Breakers, 25 County Road, Palm Beach, 855/435-2053
- The vegetable ravioli – III Forks Palm Beach Gardens, 4645 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561/630-3660
- The Blue Point Oysters Rockefeller – Chops Lobster Bar, 101 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561/395-2675
