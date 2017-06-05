Max’s Harvest announces new chef …

Starting this month, Max’s Harvest in Delray Beach will welcome Executive Chef Blair Wilson in the kitchen, recently of The Social Club in Miami Beach. His dishes in Miami earned kudos for best breakfast, top 10 best ribs, top 10 restaurants in South Beach and more. Wilson is from Virginia and trained at the Culinary Institute of America.

Max’s Harvest, 169 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach; 561/381-9970

And West Palm Beach plans for new eatery from Eric Baker

The above item begs the question, “What happened to former Max’s Harvest Executive Chef Eric Baker?” He’s opening a restaurant on busy Antique Row in West Palm Beach, along Dixie Highway just north of Southern Boulevard. The stretch from Southern to Okeechobee is becoming the “in” restaurant location.

Baker is partnering with Jason Lakow, formerly general manager at Café Boulud on Palm Beach, to open Mazie’s at 3815 S. Dixie—across the street from popular mainstay restaurant Rhythm Café. Mazie’s will provide “New World comfort food,” the new owners say, and a late 2017 opening is planned. Sandra Lakow will serve as sommelier.

Summer school beer series starts at Parched Pig

Be parched no more at Parched Pig, plus learn about beers from all over the world during the weekly summer school beer series that starts today at this new Palm Beach Gardens spot. From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Monday, sit and sip and savor.

The series in June includes The Classics, breweries more than 20 years old: Bell’s Brewery, Stone Brewing, Heavy Seas Beer and North Coast Brewing Co.

July brings Foreign Studies: Breweries specializing in foreign styles, where you’ll find Krombacher Brauerei, La Trappe, Blackberry Farm Brewery and Brouwerij Bosteels.

For August, look for Local History: Local breweries, featuring Copperpoint Brewing Company, Twisted Trunk Brewing, M.I.A. Beer Company and Civil Society Brewing.

4580 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens; 561/360-3063

