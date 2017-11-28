Nights Before Christmas

For those of you bemoaning a lack of Christmas spirit in South Florida this time of year, look no further than Death or Glory, Delray’s favorite new bar in the historic Falcon House.

Death or Glory joins a handful of select watering holes around the world participating in the Miracle Holiday Pop-Up, an excuse to deck out this bar from the floor to rafters in holiday cheer, from dangling presents to Santas to themed drinks in holiday mugs. This new generation of a place that has always been groundbreaking (Max’s Social was its latest iteration) was overflowing on its inaugural pop-up night, debuting a list of specialty drinks like “How the gimlet stole Christmas” and “Bad Santa” and “You’ll shoot your rye out.” Served in festive glasses by wait staff in Santa hats and reindeer headbands, the place was jamming, from the front terrace to the newly kitsched-up tiki bar in back. And we are here to tell you the food is ridiculous, from the signature French fries (go ahead, just do it) to the crispy chickpeas (trust us) and a whole battery of entrees, like the whole roasted Cornish game hen, the house made pappardelle with Italian sausage ragout, the crab rangoon. The menu is not self-consciously trendy or cutting edge when it comes to culinary trends but it is rib-sticking good, flavorful, de-lish. I would call it almost decadent, but I think something this good just can’t be bad. Or so the song goes.

So if you feel a touch of the holiday blues coming on, or you miss a wing-ding Christmas party, stop by Death or Glory and get yourself in sync with the season. This is ho-ho-ho fun, and on its way to becoming a Delray staple.

Death or Glory, 116 N.E .6th Ave., Delray Beach, 561/808-8814