Orangetheory Fitness Opens New Global Headquarters in Boca Raton

There’s a new kid on the block—er, in the Boca Raton Research Park off Broken Sound Parkway. Orangetheory Fitness, founded in 2010 by Dave Long, Ellen Latham and another partner, has roots in Fort Lauderdale. But when the 7-year-old company began rapidly expanding (in 2016, system-wide sales increased 108 percent), they knew their global headquarters needed to expand, too.

Their new address, 6000 Broken Sound Parkway N.W., is the perfect fit for Orangetheory and more than 100 employees. But the 36,000 square foot headquarters isn’t a typical office. The first floor is dedicated to a “wellness space,” Joe Mazella, an employee, says. This includes: two sleeping pods, a massage room, a meditation space, a physical therapy room, an infrared sauna, a polar plunge tub and a flotation tank. There’s also a studio. And, if the permits are approved, Mazella says OTF could open up the wellness space to the public, aka. you. Who wouldn’t want that?

The second floor hosts cubicles, a walk/run track, two kitchens and a room with a pool table and ping pong. Everything is designed to help people work better and faster. But don’t take my word for it. Here’s the new HQ in photos.