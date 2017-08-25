The lobby of Orangtheory Fitness headquarters second floor in Boca Raton.

Orangetheory Fitness Opens New Global Headquarters in Boca Raton

/0 Comments/in , , /by
The lobby of Orangtheory Fitness headquarters second floor in Boca Raton.

The lobby of Orangtheory Fitness headquarters second floor in Boca Raton.

There’s a new kid on the block—er, in the Boca Raton Research Park off Broken Sound Parkway. Orangetheory Fitness, founded in 2010 by Dave Long, Ellen Latham and another partner, has roots in Fort Lauderdale. But when the 7-year-old company began rapidly expanding (in 2016, system-wide sales increased 108 percent), they knew their global headquarters needed to expand, too.

Their new address, 6000 Broken Sound Parkway N.W., is the perfect fit for Orangetheory and more than 100 employees. But the 36,000 square foot headquarters isn’t a typical office. The first floor is dedicated to a “wellness space,” Joe Mazella, an employee, says. This includes: two sleeping pods, a massage room, a meditation space, a physical therapy room, an infrared sauna, a polar plunge tub and a flotation tank. There’s also a studio. And, if the permits are approved, Mazella says OTF could open up the wellness space to the public, aka. you. Who wouldn’t want that?

The second floor hosts cubicles, a walk/run track, two kitchens and a room with a pool table and ping pong. Everything is designed to help people work better and faster. But don’t take my word for it. Here’s the new HQ in photos.

Part of the studio bathed in orange light at headquarters.

Part of the studio bathed in orange light at headquarters.

The physical therapy room at Orangetheory Fitness headquarters in Boca Raton.

The physical therapy room at Orangetheory Fitness headquarters in Boca Raton.

Art wall in the wellness space at Orangetheory Fitness headquarters.

Art wall in the wellness space at Orangetheory Fitness headquarters.

A meeting room in the wellness space at Orangetheory headquarters in Boca Raton.

A meeting room in the wellness space at Orangetheory headquarters in Boca Raton.

A sleeping pod in the new wellness space at Orangetheory Fitness headquarters in Boca Raton.

A sleeping pod in the new wellness space at Orangetheory Fitness headquarters in Boca Raton.

Allison Lewis
Allison Lewis is the associate editor at Boca Raton Magazine and a native St. Louisan. She earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master of Arts in Journalism from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. In her spare time, Allison enjoys cooking, playing Ultimate frisbee, reading, traveling and watching sports.

You might also like
tika-sumpter-parker-sawyers-southside-with-you-zoom-a9f2baf8-dbd3-4954-9730-c2a9dc1516d9.jpg Movie Reviews: "Southside With You," "Don't Breathe"
m54FgATvP8N92JcyAzt4RMAGVpUsMItFKYv74hbihk5ngwZpBNi9VJWC60ce2Pofz0vw7JTcScrr1E1Rc7gsYBREawNvhpPCykFnqcUwxylrgUTg069ziCuZURx97F_tE3fxVCel.jpg 5 Best Happy Hour Spots
poster_show80.jpg The Week Ahead: June 29 to July 4
college.jpg 5 Things to Know Before You Leave for College
boca-store.jpg Deborah James Preps Friday Sale
yogaday.jpg The Week Ahead: June 21 to 27
weather.png Ways to Beat the Summer Heat
heathers2.jpg Theater Review: "Heathers" at Broward Center