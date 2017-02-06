https://bocamag.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/buffett2.jpg 850 1280 Pamela Fisher https://bocamag.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Bocomag-Logo.png Pamela Fisher2017-02-06 10:39:402017-02-06 10:55:36Parrothead: Tickets go on Sale Friday for Buffett Concert at Fairgrounds
Parrothead: Tickets go on Sale Friday for Buffett Concert at Fairgrounds
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds May 16 at 8 p.m., as part of Jimmy Buffett’s “I Don’t Know’” Tour 2017. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at TicketMaster (limit 8 tickets per sale). 800/745-3000 charge by phone.
Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.