Parrothead: Tickets go on Sale Friday for Buffett Concert at Fairgrounds

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds May 16 at 8 p.m., as part of Jimmy Buffett’s “I Don’t Know’” Tour 2017. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at TicketMaster (limit 8 tickets per sale). 800/745-3000 charge by phone.