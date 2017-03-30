A few weeks back, I ventured into a local wine bar. I was searching for the perfect pinot noir to complement lamb (see page 144), which will likely appear on holiday tables this April.

I found my niche at N2 Wine Bar in Delray. Owner and level one sommelier Ron Voss III carries 20+ wines on tap. Self-guided tastings range from $1.40 to $6, for one, three and six-ounce pours.

I zeroed in on a few pinot noirs, starting with the Meiomi. This coastal California wine is bright and balanced with a deep violet aroma. Layers of fruit coat the palate: strawberry and cherry for me. A hint of vanilla and chocolate are present, too, along with a silky mouth feel. Voss said this wine is available in mass quantities, unlike other pinots that N2 offers.

Next I sipped on the Lyric pinot from Santa Barbara, California. The bouquet is noticeably softer than the Meiomi—it doesn’t have that “in-your-face” factor, as Voss pointed out. Hints of baking spice and earthy tones stand out on the palate. The wine is slightly astringent, and the finish doesn’t linger.

The third pinot I tried was the Alchemist pinot noir from Willamette Valley, Oregon. It is extremely fruit forward; Voss called it a “cherry bomb.” Raspberry and herb notes balance the cherry. Drinkers experience a smooth mouth feel and lasting finish. Of the three pinots, the Alchemist is definitely the fruitiest. Its sweetness makes it a good choice for new red wine aficionados.

On a whim, I tasted the Locations E wine from Spain. Dave Phinney’s latest red blend is full of berries and herbs, which I enjoyed. Plum, raspberry and dark cherry are notable on the palate, while tobacco is found in the aroma. This blend includes several varietals: Carignan, Grenache, Monastrell, Tempranillo. It is a great alternative for wine lovers who aren’t big fans of pinot noir.

All in all, it was a successful search for springtime pinot noirs, with a surprising red blend to boot. Pair any of these wines with fork-tender lamb (see page 144) for a truly delicious Easter or Passover meal. Cheers!

WINE LIST

Alchemist 2013 Pinot Noir, $32

Locations E Red Wine, $20

Lyric 2014 Pinot Noir, $28

Meiomi 2015 Pinot Noir, $28

SERVING TIP

Chill red wine at 55 or 56 degrees Fahrenheit and pull it out of the fridge 10-15 minutes before serving.

N2 Wine Bar is at 104 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach 33444; 561/278-6802