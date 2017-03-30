This story comes from our April 2017 issue. For more content like this, subscribe to the magazine.
Perfect Pair
Pinot noirs that complement Easter and Passover menus
Written by Allison Lewis
A few weeks back, I ventured into a local wine bar. I was searching for the perfect pinot noir to complement lamb (see page 144), which will likely appear on holiday tables this April.
I found my niche at N2 Wine Bar in Delray. Owner and level one sommelier Ron Voss III carries 20+ wines on tap. Self-guided tastings range from $1.40 to $6, for one, three and six-ounce pours.
I zeroed in on a few pinot noirs, starting with the Meiomi. This coastal California wine is bright and balanced with a deep violet aroma. Layers of fruit coat the palate: strawberry and cherry for me. A hint of vanilla and chocolate are present, too, along with a silky mouth feel. Voss said this wine is available in mass quantities, unlike other pinots that N2 offers.
Next I sipped on the Lyric pinot from Santa Barbara, California. The bouquet is noticeably softer than the Meiomi—it doesn’t have that “in-your-face” factor, as Voss pointed out. Hints of baking spice and earthy tones stand out on the palate. The wine is slightly astringent, and the finish doesn’t linger.
The third pinot I tried was the Alchemist pinot noir from Willamette Valley, Oregon. It is extremely fruit forward; Voss called it a “cherry bomb.” Raspberry and herb notes balance the cherry. Drinkers experience a smooth mouth feel and lasting finish. Of the three pinots, the Alchemist is definitely the fruitiest. Its sweetness makes it a good choice for new red wine aficionados.
On a whim, I tasted the Locations E wine from Spain. Dave Phinney’s latest red blend is full of berries and herbs, which I enjoyed. Plum, raspberry and dark cherry are notable on the palate, while tobacco is found in the aroma. This blend includes several varietals: Carignan, Grenache, Monastrell, Tempranillo. It is a great alternative for wine lovers who aren’t big fans of pinot noir.
All in all, it was a successful search for springtime pinot noirs, with a surprising red blend to boot. Pair any of these wines with fork-tender lamb (see page 144) for a truly delicious Easter or Passover meal. Cheers!
WINE LIST
Alchemist 2013 Pinot Noir, $32
Locations E Red Wine, $20
Lyric 2014 Pinot Noir, $28
Meiomi 2015 Pinot Noir, $28
SERVING TIP
Chill red wine at 55 or 56 degrees Fahrenheit and pull it out of the fridge 10-15 minutes before serving.
N2 Wine Bar is at 104 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach 33444; 561/278-6802
