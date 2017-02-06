‘Phantom’ Tickets on Sale

Single tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” are on sale now at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. With reinvented staging and scenic design, this new version is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America.

Don’t fret if you missed out on season tickets; single show tickets for 15 performances on March 23 through Saturday, April 1 start at $31 and may be purchased at the Kravis Center Box Office located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, on-line at the Official Kravis Center website www.kravis.org, or by calling the box office at 561/832-7469. For group sales, please call 561/651-4438 or 561-651-4304.