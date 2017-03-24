This pomegranate lamb shank recipe comes to us from Executive Chef Patrick Duffy, who oversees the glatt kosher kitchen at The Addison. We asked him to make us a recipe that would be suitable for both Passover and Easter, and this is what he came up with. (It is divine.)

Pomegranate Lamb Shank

by Executive Chef Patrick Duffy

Ingredients

2 lbs lamb shank

1 yellow onion, diced

2 large carrots, diced

3 stalks celery, diced

6 cloves garlic

4 cups red wine

1 cup pomegranate juice

1 tablespoon cinnamon

2 lemons, halved

5 sprigs rosemary

Salt and pepper

Vegetable oil

Pomegranate seeds

Directions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Salt and pepper the lamb shanks until evenly coated. Preheat Dutch oven to medium-high heat. Add vegetable oil and sear off lamb shanks, about 2-3 mins per each side or until golden brown. Remove from Dutch oven and set aside. Add carrots, onions, celery, and garlic to sauté and cook until soft scraping the fond (the bits of flavor from the lamb) off of the bottom of the pan. Add the red wine, pomegranate juice, lemons, cinnamon, and rosemary to the pan. Make sure to give it a stir and put the shanks back into the pan. Put lid on Dutch oven and place in the oven for 2-3 hours or until the shanks are tender fall off the bone. Once your shanks are tender remove from the Dutch oven and cool. Strain off the liquids from the Dutch oven and reserve. Once the fats have settled to the top remove and discard leaving you with a wonderful jus (Duffy calls it a “wonder jus”). Put the lamb jus back on the stove and reduce to half. This will make a reduction that will be used to reconstitute the lamb with moisture when serving.

