Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns at Starbucks … But There’s Another Surprise

It’s the day we’ve all (ok, many of us) been waiting for: the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at Starbucks. At least in South Florida. It’s complicated, but here’s what we know so far:

The announcement was made via Facebook Live. A guy in orange plaid and a large cowboy hat added elements to a barnyard scene every few minutes: a “Gourd Morning” sign, a plant, a nest, a clock, an orange box and a beautiful pumpkin.

Then, he took an orange mug with the numbers “756” out of the orange box. Of course, this update began a slew of theories: you need to say “756” to get a PSL, a “756” is an upside down PSL, it’s a PSL frappe.

Then the ranch hand began feeding the pumpkin whipped cream. This felt really bizarre. And confusing.

But the video isn’t over. Next, there’s a sign about pumpkins enjoying cereal milk.

And then another sign…

And here’s where we are in the saga right now: waiting for the pumpkin to hatch. Or something.

As everyone watching tried to figure this out, I’d already had my first PSL of the season, thanks to its early release in South Florida. The Boynton Beach Starbucks had the chalkboard sign updated. However, the Worth Avenue Starbucks didn’t—apparently, you have to “ask to receive.” But hey, not every store is the same, right? (And now you know you have to ask.)

Cheers to the return of fall’s favorite drink.