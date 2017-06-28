This recipe comes from our “Deconstructing the Dish” feature in our July/August 2017 issue. For more content like this, subscribe to the magazine.

SMOKED FISH DIP

by Chef Anthony Hoff of City Fish Market

1 pound smoked trout

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

12 oz. cream cheese

1 lemon, juiced

1/2 cup red onion, diced

1 tablespoon horseradish

1 tablespoon dill, chopped

1 tablespoon chives, chopped

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

1 pinch Old Bay seafood seasoning

1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

Whip cream cheese and mayonnaise until soft and fluffy. Pulse in the trout. Place in a mixing bowl and fold in the rest of the ingredients.