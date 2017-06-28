Deconstructing the Dish: City Fish Market’s Heavenly Smoked Fish Dip
This recipe comes from our “Deconstructing the Dish” feature in our July/August 2017 issue. For more content like this, subscribe to the magazine.
SMOKED FISH DIP
by Chef Anthony Hoff of City Fish Market
- 1 pound smoked trout
- 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
- 12 oz. cream cheese
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1/2 cup red onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon horseradish
- 1 tablespoon dill, chopped
- 1 tablespoon chives, chopped
- 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
- 1 pinch Old Bay seafood seasoning
- 1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
Whip cream cheese and mayonnaise until soft and fluffy. Pulse in the trout. Place in a mixing bowl and fold in the rest of the ingredients.
Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.