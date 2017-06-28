Deconstructing the Dish: City Fish Market’s Heavenly Smoked Fish Dip

SMOKED FISH DIP

by Chef Anthony Hoff of City Fish Market

  • 1 pound smoked trout
  • 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
  • 12 oz. cream cheese
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1/2 cup red onion, diced
  • 1 tablespoon horseradish
  • 1 tablespoon dill, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chives, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
  • 1 pinch Old Bay seafood seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

Whip cream cheese and mayonnaise until soft and fluffy. Pulse in the trout. Place in a mixing bowl and fold in the rest of the ingredients.

