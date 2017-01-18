Review: Tucker Duke’s Perfect for Parents and Pee-Wees

My favorite kids menu in Boca Raton right now

Believe it or not, I’ve found it’s shockingly difficult to find a local restaurant with a kids menu that’s as good as the food offered to the parent. Sure, the average kid culinary options typically include chicken fingers, pizza and grilled cheese, but what about a menu that offers a fresh peanut butter and homemade jam sandwich or seasoned house made potato chips? Sound yummy? You’d be right…

Boca Raton’s Tucker Duke’s recently released a killer “lil tucker duke’s” menu for the 10 and under set. We had the opportunity to experience it as well as several of the adult menu options firsthand over holiday break and we were not disappointed!

My 3-year-old gobbled up the shrimp dish on the kids menu (only $4!) while us parents dined on snacks, burgers and desserts that can only be described as delectable. Here are the grown-up items not to miss:

PORKY’S LOLLIPOPS (3)

$10 – teriyaki seared bacon wrapped pork belly, sweet chili Dijon

NACHO TOTS

$14 – 1b tots, pulled pork, cheese sauce, sour cream, salsa, scallions, olives, cilantro

MARMADUKE (SEASONAL WINTER BURGER)

$13 – fig/cranberry/bacon chutney, melty brie, smoked mayo, arugula, tomato

JAMES BEARD BURGER

$12 – better burger project, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sautéed onion

Bonus, they also serve beer and wine, and you don’t have to make a reservation, which is key during season.

Tucker Duke’s is at 1658 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL; 561/717-8153.

Disclosure: Modern Boca Mom was offered a complimentary dining experience for consideration in this blog post. As always, all opinions are my own.

