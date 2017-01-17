RHONJ star Siggy Flicker to Talk Fairy Tale Relationships at Hyatt Place Boca Thursday

We’ve all seen movie tropes of fairy tales like “A Cinderella Story” (come on, you know the one, with Hillary Duff) and “Enchanted.” Everything is all fine and dandy in the movies, which try to convince you that your life, too, can be fairy tail-esque and the right man will just fall into your arms if you truly believe.

But that’s a load of unicorn droppings, right? Maybe not.

Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of New Jersey star Siggy Flicker will be at Hyatt Place in downtown Boca on Thursday night signing copies of her book “Write Your Own Fairy Tale.” Flicker is a relationship expert, motivational speaker and author. She’s always been a matchmaker, and even matched her co-workers back when she was waiting tables at TGI Friday’s in college. Those co-workers are now married 21-years-strong.

Sounds promising.

Here are 3 golden nuggets from her book:

Prince Charming Prince Shmarming

The sooner you realize that Prince Charming is not going to arrive on a horse-drawn carriage to sweep you off your feet and solve all your problems, the better. The only person who can make you happy, Flicker says in her book, is you. “Being in a relationship won’t heal you; and being single won’t kill you,” she writes.

Juice cleanses have more in common with your love life than you think

Flicker says sometimes the best way to reset your love life is to do a “dating detox.” Stop stalking your exes and stop going on endless blind dates. Like a juice cleanse, a dating cleanse will help you rid yourself of toxic chemicals — or in this case toxic emotions and baggage.

Fake it till you make it

Flicker calls it “Acting as if.” What she means by this is that you can act like you already have the things that you want in your life. “When you can imagine what your life, attitude and behaviors would be like under a certain condition or even hypothetically, you’ll see that there’s no reason that that fantasy can’t actually be a reality!” she concludes.

Don’t just take it from us. Go see Flicker for yourself.

The event, taking place Thursday, Jan. 19 at Hyatt Place (100 E. Palmetto Park Road) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., will feature a VIP private cocktail meet and greet at the Sky pool, followed by a talk and book signing by Siggy Flicker. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at beckyinboca.com. For more information, visit beckyinboca.com.