Event Details

Where & When:

Location: Downtown Delray Beach on East Atlantic Avenue from Swinton Avenue to East Fifth Avenue (U.S. 1)

Date: Monday, March 27

Rain Date: Tuesday, March 28

Time: 5:30 p.m.– 9 p.m.

Charity: Delray Beach Public Library

The Ladies Improvement Association founded the Delray Beach Public Library in 1913, with 40 books. One hundred and three years later, we have more than 36,000 items in just our Children’s Department alone. The Delray Beach Public Library exists to enrich the lives of the individuals of Delray Beach’s diverse communities by creating and sustaining superior public library services. We provide patrons with extensive book and media collections, access to wireless internet, art exhibits, concerts, volunteer opportunities and extensive programming for adults, young adults and children. Our library is a place for community, learning, and interaction.

Reserve Your Seat

Reservations are to be made directly with the restaurant of your choice.

Review the restaurant listings within this section. Each restaurant will be serving a specially designed four-course dinner with beverage pairings. The menus are available only online at BocaMag.com or DowntownDelrayBeach.com/SavorTheAvenue or at the restaurant. Contact the restaurant of your choice to make a reservation. Seating is limited. Guests must be 21 or older.

How to Check in

Arrive the evening of March 27 and make your way to the restaurant location on East Atlantic Avenue.

Each restaurant’s tables will be near its physical location. Check in with the host/hostess to receive your Savor the Avenue bracelet. Show the bracelet to receive complimentary cocktails at the beverage stations located within the event.

Visit DowntownDelrayBeach.com/SavorTheAvenue for a Savor restaurant map.

Savor the Avenue Table Décor Contest

For the fifth year, Savor the Avenue restaurants will be competing for the “Best in Show” table. From elegant to eclectic, each restaurant stages a unique theme through its table settings to showcase its special style or cuisine. We encourage you to arrive early and walk the Avenue to view the beautifully decorated tables.

This year, in addition to the judging panel, there will also be a People’s Choice Award granted to the restaurant with the best table décor. Be sure to vote for your favorite Savor the Avenue tablescape by uploading a picture of it to Facebook or Instagram, using #SavorPeoplesChoice and checking in to or tagging the restaurant name.

Greet, Toast & Dine

5:30–6:15 p.m.: After checking in, enjoy a complimentary drink during the welcome reception provided by each participating restaurant. Locate your seats at Florida’s longest dining table, and prepare to enjoy a beautiful night.

6 p.m.: Seating begins.

6:15 p.m.: Welcome comments, grand toast provided by Steve Weagle, Chief Meteorologist, WPTV

6:30–9 p.m.: Four-course dinner to be served with custom adult-beverage pairings.

7:30 p.m.: Table Decor Contest winner announced.

Participating Restaurants

32 East, 50 Ocean, Cabana Nuevo Latino, Caffé Luna Rosa, Che!!!, City Oyster & Sushi Bar, CUT 432, Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen, RACKS Fish House + Oyster Bar, Max’s Harvest, ROK:BRGR, Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar, SALT 7, The Office and Vic & Angelo’s.

While there, you can call the restaurant of your choice to make reservations.

Attire

Downtown Delray Beach evening casual

Parking

Public parking lots and garage parking are available, as well as some valet locations. Atlantic Avenue will be closed during the event. Side streets will remain open for vehicle access.

Visit DowntownDelrayBeach.com/parking for more parking information.

Old School Square Parking Garage: Northeast First Street and Northeast First Avenue

Robert Federspiel Garage: Southeast First Avenue

Survey

After the event, take a moment to complete a quick survey about your experience and enter to win a Dinner for Two at your choice of any Downtown Delray Beach restaurant.

To take the short survey, visit SavorAtlanticAve.com.

Social

Share your photos from the evening!

#BocaMag

#SavorTheAvenue