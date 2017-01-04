Savor the Last Few Days of Winter Break With These Kid-Friendly Events

“A pair of hop-along boots and a pistol that shoots

Is the wish of Barney and Ben

Dolls that will talk and will go for a walk

Is the hope of Janice and Jen

And Mom and Dad can hardly wait for school to start again…”

Isn’t that last line the truth? Luckily there are several winter break happenings going on this week to entertain the kiddos in Boca Raton until they head back to school on Monday.

Winter Children’s Fair at Patch Reef Park—January 4

If you’re looking for something to do today with your 2-12 year-old, head over to Patch Reef Park for their annual Winter Children’s Fair!

TIP: Get there EARLY, prior to 10:00 a.m. if you can. The fair can easily turn into a zoo with the amount of people who attend this popular event. One year, the ride wait times were longer than Disney. In addition to carnival rides ($20.00 unlimited ride all day bracelet; $5.00 per ride), there will be free family attractions such as Strawberry the Clown, a Boca Raton Fire Fighter and Fire Truck appearance and arts & crafts.

2000 Yamato Rd., Boca Raton, FL

The Peacock’s Gift Puppet Show at Sugar Sand Park—January 5

Mark your calendar for tomorrow’s 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. performances of “The Peacock’s Gift Puppet Show” at Sugar Sand Park’s Willow Theater. The fun family show features puppets, shadow puppets, storytelling and more!

Here’s the premise: When the Peacock Fairy arrives in mid-summer, all the peacocks compete to win her favor and receive magic powers. All except for the littlest peacock. He decides to take a different path. Journey with the humble little Peacock as he helps others in need and finds himself part of the splendor of the Chinese New Year celebration. The show is a Chinese folktale about giving, kindness, and taking responsibility for one’s actions.

COST: Adults $8; Children 12 & under $6. Tickets for all Willow Theatre performances can be purchased online or in person during Box Office hours at the Willow Theatre Box Office.

300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL

A Charlie Brown Christmas at Showtime Performing Arts—January 7

Savor the last of your holiday spirit by taking the kids to see an adorable children’s theater performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Showtime Performing Arts Theater in Boca Raton. The show starts at 4:00 p.m.

Watch as Charlie Brown attempts to restore the real meaning of Christmas with a forlorn little fir tree. First shown as an animated television special in 1965, “A Charlie brown Christmas” has been a holiday tradition ever since. The stage adaptation was completed in 2013.

COST: Adults $14; Children 12 & under $10. Limited seating. Reserve tickets for these shows here!

503 SE Mizner Blvd. Royal Palm Place, Boca Raton, FL

Visit www.modernbocamom.com for even more winter break ideas!